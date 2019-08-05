Puerto Rico snaps Canada's golden baseball run at Pan Ams

It's been a long time since Canada tasted anything but baseball gold at the Pan Am games.

The two-time defending champs, however, had to settle for silver after falling 6-1 in the final to Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The Caribbean side got on the board first, scoring two in the fourth.

Canada managed to cut the deficit in the top of the sixth thanks to Connor Panas' RBI single. But the Puerto Ricans respond quickly, notching two more runs in the bottom of the inning, before adding another pair in the seventh to make it 6-1, where the score would remain.

It was a tough loss for Canada, who entered the eight team competition with high hopes of attaining a third straight gold, having twice defeated the United States to take top honours at Toronto 2015 and Guadalajara 2011.

Nevertheless, the silver is Canada's fourth all-time at the Pan Am Games, with the team also having won bronze in 1999.

"We got beat by a better team – we didn't beat ourselves," said Manager Ernie Whitt. "I'm proud of [the team] and the way we competed to get a silver medal."

Earlier in the day, Nicaragua blanked Colombia 6-0 to claim bronze.

Jorge Bucardo pitched six scoreless innings to help lift his side onto the podium.