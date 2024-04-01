Puerto Rico’s Most Expensive Listing Is a $49 Million Penthouse

On the hunt for a trophy residence graced with elaborate outdoor spaces overlooking the Atlantic Ocean? One of Puerto Rico’s most exclusive oceanfront developments just might have what you’re looking for in this snazzy mansion in the sky. Sited in Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the luxe spread also offers a wealth of curated indoor living space, paired with a lengthy roster of five-star services and amenities, and it just hit the market at the 1,400-acre community with a whopping $42 million price tag.

Not only does this just so happen to be the most expensive listing in the U.S. territory by far, but if it goes for anywhere near asking, it also could turn out to be the biggest residential transaction in Puerto Rico’s history—second only to the $40 million sell of an estate in the same Dorado development in 2022.

An open-concept great room opens via floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a wraparound terrace.

Occupying two floors of a four-story structure resting amid The Ritz-Carlton Reserve West Beach community—a collection of beachfront condominium buildings offering varied combinations of residences—this particular unit boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms in roughly 4,200 square feet of modern living space adorned throughout with rich hardwood floors and high ceilings.

Especially standing out is an open-plan great room holding a living room and dining area with sliding glass doors spilling out to a wraparound terrace, plus a gourmet kitchen outfitted with an eat-in island, and top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. There’s also a spacious primary bedroom featuring a spa-like bath, as well as access to an outdoor sauna, shower, Jacuzzi and meditation space; and other highlights include the 2,609-square-foot roof terrace, which hosts an L-shaped infinity pool surrounded by an al fresco entertaining area bolstered by a built-in barbecue.

The expansive roof terrace is equipped with an al fresco entertaining space and an L-shaped pool.

Topping it all off are plenty of community amenities—courtesy of a substantial $14,865 monthly HOA charge—which include a Residences Concierge who can arrange everything from a spa treatment to housekeeping, along with golf courses, an aquatic park, numerous restaurants, tennis courts, and a fitness and wellness center.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a growing demand for this type of property,” says listing agent Blanca Hebe Lopez Pierluisi of Corcoran Puerto Rico. “This is the first opportunity ever to own a branded penthouse of this kind. Therefore, I would argue that it is a rarity in this unique moment in time.”

Ritz Penthouse Puerto Rico

