The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association Announces CryptoCurious Free Workshop

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA), in partnership with the Blockchain Education Network (BEN) announce CryptoCurious, a free four-week workshop beginning Monday, October 4th 5:30PM at the Condado Ocean Club. Every Monday, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the fundamentals of a new topic in the cryptocurrency space:

Week 1: Introduction to Blockchain & Crypto

Week 2: Bitcoin: The Beginning

Week 3: Ethereum & Smart Contracts

Week 4: What are NFTs?

“Our goal is to make crypto accessible and inclusive to everyone, especially native Puerto Ricans,” said Keiko Yoshino, Executive Director for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association, “Blockchain and crypto are largely inaccessible because it is a rapidly emerging field of technology, computer science, economics, and engineering and there is no textbook.”



To address this issue, the Association has developed CryptoCurious workshop designed for new to or “curious” about cryptocurrency. Registration can be found on eventbrite. For those unable to come in person, the workshop will be recorded and made available through their website.

Leading the workshops in October will be guest lecturer, James Haft. Haft has more than 30 years of experience in the emerging and blockchain capital markets and currently serves as Chairman of DLTx, a publicly-listed enterprise vendor for DAO's and blockchain protocols. Haft also founded the largest decentralized network of blockchain meetups globally known as CryptoMondays.

As part of their mission to offer education in both Blockchain and crypto to Puerto Ricans, PRBTA partnered with BEN this past month of July. Since their establishment, BEN has offered course material designed to spur blockchain adoption by empowering members to bring blockchain to their communities, now being the largest and oldest network of blockchain students, alumni, and professors across the world.

“The technology is moving quickly and while there are a number of courses online, they are expensive,” Erick Pinos, President of BEN, “We are partnering with the Blockchain Trade Association because we believe free classes is the right approach to knowledge sharing.”

About The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association exists to connect blockchain entrepreneurs to communities and peers contributing to make positive changes in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island. For more information, visit www.prblockchain.org

About The Blockchain Education Network (BEN)

The Blockchain Education Network (BEN) is a seven-year-old network of blockchain students and professors around the world. Founded in 2014 between blockchain clubs including at the University of Michigan, MIT, and Stanford, BEN provides accessible educational resources, free and discounted conference tickets, jobs and internship opportunities, as well as an online and offline community for all its members. For more information, visit http://www.blockchainedu.org

