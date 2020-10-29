Puerto Rican Voters Could Flip Florida—If They Had ID

Luz Ocasio Borrero was one of thousands of Puerto Ricans who fled the territory after Hurricane Maria in 2017. The memory is still a harrowing one.

“I lost my house, I lost everything,” the 50-year-old native of Cabo Rojo, on the island’s southwestern shore, told The Daily Beast.

Looking to help rebuild her mother’s home, and to provide for her own daughters and grandchildren on the island, Ocasio Borrero relocated to Florida with plans of staying at a friend’s mobile home in Daytona Beach and working at a hospital. In an interview, she described how, in the months after arriving, she was evicted, fired, lost her mother, dealt with bouts of homelessness and pneumonia, moved to Tampa, then Orlando, learned English, got remarried, suffered a miscarriage, and struggled to treat her epilepsy and chronic high blood pressure.

She also claimed that staff at a shelter damaged her birth certificate, impairing her search for employment. But with the assistance of the nonprofit Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, Ocasio Borrero registered to vote and cast her first-ever ballot at her presidential primary in March.

Now she’s working with the Florida branch of another activist group, Vote Riders, to update her Florida state identification card with her latest address so that she can vote in the general election next week without the risk of any complications. If she succeeds, she could join a new pool of dislocated voters who have long been hyped, but have yet to materialize, as a decisive force in Florida politics.

“Every time you change [your address], it’s a job,” said Ocasio Borrero. “But you have to vote. This is important. Very, very important. This is a crucial time. You need to vote for the change, to help our community.”

Fleeing environmental and economic devastation, an estimated 300,000 Puerto Ricans had decamped to the Alligator State by 2019, even before a wave of earthquakes racked their native island. The mass evacuation of so many U.S. citizens from the territory into the perennial swing state was followed by a deluge of speculation about a new community of voters—enraged at President Donald Trump’s uninspired response to the crisis—who might counterbalance the Cuban refugee community that has bent the peninsula to the right for decades.

“An Exodus From Puerto Rico Could Remake Florida Politics,” blared an October 2017 headline in the New York Times.

Even though Ocasio Borrero managed to cast her ballot once before, community leaders and organizers told The Daily Beast that the sort of obstacles she encountered may keep many recent arrivals from Puerto Rico from participating in the process.

Marcos Vilar, a political strategist and executive director of Alianza for Progress, noted that the much-touted “Maria voter” failed to materialize in 2018. That’s when GOP Gov. Rick Scott ousted Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and the Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis beat Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum to capture the governor’s mansion.

“They're just struggling to make it,” said Vilar, whose group organizes Puerto Ricans and immigrant communities around a liberal agenda. “And to many of them, unfortunately, politics or elections may come to them, on the pyramid of needs, way at the bottom.”

Vilar and others pointed to Florida’s requirement that voters present a valid identification at the polls. Taken in tandem with with the stringent documentation standards residents must meet to obtain a drivers license or ID card, plus the COVID-19-related lockdown of the offices in Puerto Rico which maintain such documentation, and Puerto Ricans’ ability to exercise their franchise is in serious jeopardy.

This was not a problem for those who arrived in the first months after Maria savaged the island, and who touched down at Kissimmee, Miami, or Orlando airports, according to Father Jose Rodriguez of Orlando’s Iglesia Episcopal Jesús de Nazaret. Scott, then governor, staged multi-agency resource centers at each of those hubs in late 2017 into early 2018, which included mobile licensing units that let evacuees swiftly obtain Florida licenses and ID cards.

Rodriguez, who is completing a doctorate on the Puerto Rican diaspora, suggested there was a political motivation afoot: those who arrived from the territory in the 1980s and 1990s often voted Republican. But then Democrats set about organizing the latest wave, and the outreach effort soon ended.

