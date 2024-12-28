Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba dies aged 35, six days after last fight

Paul Bamba’s death was confirmed in a joint statement from Ne-Yo and Bamba’s family. Photograph: Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35, his manager, the R&B singer Shaffer ‘Ne-Yo’ Smith, announced Friday. The news comes less than a week after Bamba claimed the WBA’s secondary ‘gold’ cruiserweight title with a sixth-round knockout of Rogelio Medina in New Jersey.

Bamba’s death was confirmed in a joint statement from Ne-Yo and Bamba’s family. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement read. It also described Bamba as a fierce competitor with an unrelenting drive for greatness.

The Puerto Rican fighter had a remarkable 2024, winning all 14 of his matches by knockout. His title victory last week was the culmination of a career comeback after three early losses. Bamba, whose record stood at 19-3 with 18 knockouts, was widely regarded for his resilience and determination.

Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, Bamba’s journey to the ring was unconventional. He served in the US Marine Corps, where he struggled with PTSD after a tour in Iraq. Facing homelessness, he turned to boxing as a way to rebuild his life. Training at the Morris Park Boxing Club in the Bronx, he credited the sport with saving him.

“Boxing literally saved my life,” Bamba said in an interview. He initially sparred for $10 per round before being mentored by trainers Aaron ‘Superman’ Davis and Bobby Miles. They helped him channel his struggles into a professional career that began in 2021.

Bamba’s journey included a stint in influencer boxing and a canceled fight with Tommy Fury in 2022. Recently, he called out Jake Paul, hoping his title would position him for high-profile bouts. Paul, among others, paid tribute to Bamba on social media, writing, “RIP Paul Bamba.”

At the time of his passing, Bamba was living in Atlanta and working as Ne-Yo’s personal trainer. Despite his demanding schedule, he remained committed to his boxing career, often training while traveling on tour.

Tributes poured in from across the boxing world. Mustafa Meekins, who trained Bamba for his title win, wrote on Instagram, “Crazy how life turns. Never know what day it’s all going to end. Be grateful for every moment and appreciate it all.”