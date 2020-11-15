Puducherry reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, active tally at 984

Puducherry [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Sunday.

According to the Puducherry administration, while 95 people suffering from the virus have recovered and discharged, no fatalities due to the pathogen have been recorded since Saturday.

With this, the Union Territory has reported 36,324 COVID-19 cases which include 984 active cases, 34,732 recovered cases and 608 deaths.

The case fatality rate in Puducherry stands at 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate is at 95.62 per cent. A total of 3,61,101 samples have been tested for the disease till now, out of which, 475 samples were tested yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed that India's COVID-19 tally has reached 88,14,579. (ANI)