Puck Daddy Countdown: Kings, Canadiens and shameful hockey writers

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

7 – Norris candidacy

The Blues put Alex Pietrangelo on IR this week and expect him to be out a week. Bad news for everyone who penciled him in as the next Norris winner instead of Erik Karlsson, who actually deserves it, because now that whole “At least he’s durable!” argument goes away.

It can be used to start a pile with the “Pietrangelo added an element of offense to his game.” But one assumes that the Blues being a lot better than the Senators will be held against Karlsson, who coincidentally is also not from Canada, as will the fact that someone asked him about his contract status and he answered honestly.

How much do you think has to go wrong for the Blues and Pietrangelo for the Canadian media to not give him the Norris this year? A lot, right?

6 – The Ducks

Here’s a one-act play I wrote:

Randy Carlyle: Hey, Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg are back!

Ducks fans: Oh that’s great, because this team has been muddling through an injury-filled season and haven’t really been able to play at full strength all year. And sure, the playoffs are already feeling like a dim hope, but maybe just maybe they can put something together for the last 60 percent of the season or something.

Corey Perry [writhing on the ground and being helped off the ice]: Ah, my knee! I’m gonna need a week or two off at least!

Ducks fans: Crap.

Thanks. If you want to pay to produce this, the rights can be yours for a billion dollars.

5 – Playing the game

This is inside-baseball stuff, but I really don’t care. It’ll also get me banned from the PHWA forever and I don’t care about that either. So here goes:

Far be it for me, a guy who is not in the PHWA, to tell the PHWA how to handle its business, but it seems to me that it is very bad for the guy who is in charge of the organization to start telling off its members publicly via tweet.