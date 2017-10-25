Puck Daddy Countdown: Galchenyuk, Oilers offense and goalie controversies

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

7 – Alex Galchenyuk

Earlier this week, Claude Julien told reporters that he had no intention of bumping Alex Galchenyuk up in the lineup, let alone to the top line. This despite the fact that the Canadiens currently couldn’t put a puck in the ocean off the end of a pier.

And look, the Habs’ offensive struggles aren’t going to last forever, so maybe it’s understandable that a coach this good is sticking to his guns.

But also: Whose dog(s) did Galchenyuk run over in Montreal to get this kind of treatment?

This looks like a classic case of a player who’s never going to do anything until he’s traded, so really, the Habs should just trade him. They won’t, of course, but they should. They obviously have no use for him and he’s drowning there despite being one of the better forwards on the roster.

It’s just one of those things, but it’s silly that it’s gotten to this point.

6 – That Oilers offense

Ah yeah, I think we definitely all had the Oilers averaging two goals a game seven games into the season. I think we all had Connor McDavid sitting tied with Paul Stastny in points.

This is what everyone who was worried about the Oilers as an ongoing concern was actually worried about. They traded a lot of offense for marginal defensive help over the last two summers and outside of Leon Draisaitl, who returned from a concussion on Tuesday, there’s no one beyond McDavid who can generate any kind of offense.

Milan Lucic? Turns out that contract is a bigger anchor for the club than he was on the McDavid line last year.

Patrick Maroon? Turns out he’s only okay, which no one could have predicted.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Turns out being stuffed on the third line isn’t conducive to racking up points.