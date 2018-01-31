Puck Daddy Countdown: Fare thee well Jaromir Jagr

8. Buying a bad website

Darryl Katz just made another Kris Russell-level investment hahaha.

7. The Penguins’ trade prospects

Saw something the other day where the Penguins are looking for a No. 3 center.

Hmm, I feel like I heard about this a while ago, don’t you? Maybe around like September when they didn’t have a No. 3 center? Or maybe in late October when they traded Scott Wilson for Riley Sheahan? Or maybe any time since then, because Riley Sheahan isn’t a No. 3 center or anything close to it?

Yeah.

I guess the good news is that No. 3 centers are probably easy to come by around the deadline and therefore probably don’t even cost you all that much. But man, this was a foreseeable problem and, man, it’s not like it’s hard to find a competent No. 3 at literally any point in the offseason, and for cheap.

The fact that the Penguins are where they are without a No. 3 basically all season is a pretty good indication of their quality overall, but this isn’t a discussion they should be having now, it’s a four-months-ago discussion. Not that you don’t need to have it now, still, but let’s not act surprised here.

6. Being Seth Jones

So Seth Jones is caught up in the latest kerfuffle about the All-Star attendance rules.

This time, he was allowed to play on Tuesday despite missing the ASG with an illness because the league told him not to come. Bruce Boudreau is (understandably) pissed that his opponent will have an elite No. 2 defenseman in the lineup despite the fact that despite the league’s own rules, it should not.

The league, for its part, says the issue is that it told Jones to stay home, which puts Jones in an awkward position where people are mad at him but he didn’t do anything wrong. Just did what the league said to do, and then he’s getting shouted at. Everyone’s goal in life should be to not-get-yelled-at. I just want to shout “Seth is only nice!!!” so everyone leaves him alone.