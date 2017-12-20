Puck Daddy Countdown: Why are the Canucks letting Boeser play?

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

6. Shea Weber

I mentioned this in WWL but this is a wild story that continues to develop.

Shea Weber hasn’t been playing well the past few weeks, and everyone knew it was because he was injured. Everyone knew that because Claude Julien said as much, but in doing so also said that while Weber was clearly hurt — now reportedly in Game 1 of the season — he wouldn’t be shut down (presumably because the Habs were on that little win streak).

Then this past week, with Weber’s game deteriorating and the Habs now on a little streak, ah well heck, time to shut the guy down and send him back to Montreal during this road trip. Only, hey, there he is in Vancouver with the rest of this team.

Like, just send the guy home, y’know? Hell, this is the guy who’s supposed to play another six seasons after this one, and he’s already 32. Maybe the Habs don’t care because they don’t get stuck with the cap recapture, but this seems like a handle-with-care situation since he’s still your Franchise Defenseman for the next few years at least. Or, he would be in an ideal situation.

So apparently now they’re saying he’s actually going home today, and will be on the sidelines indefinitely. That’s also not ideal, but it’s probably better than having a guy play a third of the season on a bum foot and then getting to this point.

Why, again, is playing through injury good?

5. The Canucks

The idea that Brock Boeser wants to play through a bone bruise in his foot shows why he has what it takes to be an elite player. Lots of skill (probably the best player on the team, right?) and lots of desire to get out there. Pretty good qualities to have.

However, we return again to the idea that if the Canucks would let him do that, for any reason, it’s a problem.