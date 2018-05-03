Puck Daddy Bag of Mail: Will NHL ever be consistent with player discipline?

The good thing in hockey these days is that everything is laser focused. Relatively little overlap in games. Plenty of time to talk about the day’s controversies, injuries, rumors and the like.

And unlike the time of the conference finals or even Cup Final, it’s not so nitpicky as it’s about to get, so there’s also plenty to talk about that isn’t, oh, I don’t know, something that rhymes with Wom Tilson.

All that time to wonder, however, has people moving into a lot of hypotheticals, which is fine with me because I like hypotheticals. It’s interesting to me what people think about!

Let’s get to it:

Caleb asks: “Will the NHL ever be consistent in player discipline?”

I doubt it, because no two hits are ever going to be 100 percent alike and no one is ever going to be truly satisfied with whatever the league decides.

Remember when Brendan Shanahan came into Player Safety and was throwing around six-game suspensions like it was nothing? Some people thought that was draconian — and from a player’s perspective, expensive — and they complained about it a lot, both online (among fans) and behind the scenes.

Now, with a relatively lenient (bordering on farcical) Department of Player Safety, fans are even angrier. No one knows what is or isn’t a headshot unless you Zapruder-film the footage, and certainly no one knows what is or isn’t the kind of headshot that warrants a suspension. Some crosschecks to the back of the head are suspendable, while others aren’t even worth a fine.

So the only way for the league to be consistent here is if it does something it is reluctant to do: Adopt the IIHF standard of “any head contact is a suspendable offense.” Doesn’t matter if it’s shoulder-to-shoulder first or anything else. If there’s a headshot, there’s nothing to debate.

That should absolutely be the standard, but it probably won’t be any time soon, because the NHL is not good.

Mike asks: “How important is it to win a series in less games to gain the additional rest?”

The sheer number of schools of thought on the subject make this question impossible to answer.

Some people think you don’t want the week of just practicing or whatever off you might have to get if you sweep or gentleman’s-sweep the other team. Some people think you don’t want to play the full seven because that’s a lot of extra wear and tear.

Plus, it’s probably not really fair to say “Well teams that win in five games have a record of x-y in the next round versus teams that win in seven games going a-b.” Pretty simple reason why: Teams that win in five games are usually just better than the ones that win in seven, so that’s going to skew the results.

So, I don’t know, split the difference and say you probably want to win in six games so you get a couple days off, but not too many? That feels fine!

Dylan asks via email: “How much does the person or persons in charge of scheduling suck at their job with WAS/PIT and NSH/WPG starting half an hour apart?”

At first when I read this question, I figured the answer was “Very,” but it’s not!

Games being a half hour apart means you can watch a good chunk of the other during intermissions, as opposed to the common problem in the first round of starting at the same time. Ideally there would be no overlap, but teams in the Central time zone aren’t going to be enthused about the idea of having to start at 9 p.m. local time to accommodate a 7/10 start, for obvious reasons.

I’m very fine with this scheduling. There’s no better alternative that any team would put up with.

K asks: “What’s the worst remaining possible Stanley Cup Final?”

They’re honestly all pretty good. I guess in terms of pure hockey quality, San Jose versus Washington seems like it wouldn’t be very good, but the Ovechkin/Thornton “million-year-old veteran who doesn’t have a Cup” storylines would be great.

Vegas versus anyone gets you the “expansion team might win it all” storyline. If they go head-to-head with Pittsburgh that’s probably ideal for them just in terms of playing the team going for a three-peat against the goalie it gave away.

Winnipeg or Nashville versus anyone would guarantee pretty good hockey, as would Boston and Tampa.

So I don’t know, I guess they’re all pretty good. I celebrate the entire world of possibilities that lie before us.

Jarrod asks: “Could you make the case that Nashville should’ve kept Seth Jones?”

I mean, you could, but they don’t need the help on defense really, and they certainly did need the No. 1 center Ryan Johansen has become.

Seth Jones is going to make any team better, and you’d probably rather have him than almost anyone in that D group apart from Subban. But honestly, you need the goals Johansen provides more than you need the two-way play you get from Jones.

Not that I don’t know why the question arises, of course. Winnipeg is up 2-1 and the Preds have conceded 15 goals in a little more than 10 periods. It’s not great, but I’m not sure Jones brings that number down too much, are you?

Kelly asks: “If each team got to pick one player from the team they eliminated to play with them in the next round, who would each team take, and would it change the outcome you expect for the series?”

I mean, yeah, if Nashville had Nathan MacKinnon or San Jose had Ryan Getzlaf, that would make a pretty big difference.

But then it becomes an issue of matchups, right? Does Auston Matthews getting on the Bruins roster help them more than Tampa adding Taylor Hall? Vegas would probably add Anze Kopitar. Would the Jets take Mikko Koivu for the defensive help?

Pittsburgh adding Claude Giroux or Sean Couturier is great, Washington adding Artemi Panarin would be too.

It’s hard to say in a short series, but certainly you could expect at least one or two of those kind of mercenary players to go off and have like six points in five games or something.

Graham asks: “In the preseason there was a faceoff violation penalty on every other draw but now… not so much. Is anything noticeably different now or was that just a show for the NHL to make it look like they were doing something about anything?”

This is one of those things where the league would say, “Yeah, everyone learned how to take a faceoff right, based on the new rules we started enforcing,” but the cynics among us would say, “No they just stopped calling it.”

Of course, watch the Bruins/Lightning series and see Patrice Bergeron get kicked out of 75 percent of the faceoffs he’s tried to take and you tell me if anyone has any clue what is or isn’t a faceoff violation.

Matt asks: “Do you think Tom Wilson could ever surpass Marchand as the league’s most hated player?”

Of course I think that.

