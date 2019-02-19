This puck almost smokes Pierre McGuire right in the head





A photo of Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares went viral recently.

During his squad’s game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night, a puck flying towards the bench caused his teammates and coaching staff to scatter and protect themselves.

The 28-year-old, meanwhile, didn’t even flinch.

John Tavares sees dead people. pic.twitter.com/3me8lS7z6l — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) February 17, 2019





“Sometimes you just kind of go into your own little zone,” he said about his lack of a reaction to the incident.

Well, not even two days after Tavares asserted his dominance and made it clear that he’s not afraid of vulcanized rubber, NBC broadcaster Pierre McGuire one-upped him during a Monday evening clash between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Standing between the benches to provide colour commentary of the game, as he usually does, McGuire barely avoided serious injury when the puck left Columbus’ zone and came hurtling in his direction.

The television veteran, however, remained quite calm about the whole thing.

"Tonight – we REALLY go 'Inside the Glass.'" – @JohnForslund A close call for @NHLonNBCSports' Pierre McGuire in his usual broadcast position between the benches during the @BlueJacketsNHL v. @TBLightning game on @NBCSN. "It's all part of what goes on down here." – McGuire pic.twitter.com/4FgztGJakB — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 19, 2019





That flying biscuit was mere inches away from hitting the man’s dome before hammering the camera.

Thankfully, it appears that nobody was hurt and McGuire’s spectacles also escaped unscathed. In fact, the 57-year-old was able to joke about it afterwards.

“You can’t get involved in the field of play,” he said. “So, keep your hands down.”

NBC Sports broadcaster Pierre McGuire narrowly avoided quite the workplace injury on Monday night. (Twitter//NBC Sports PR)

