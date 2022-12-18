Pubs set to stay open later to celebrate King's coronation

Will Hazell
·2 min read
Suella Braverman said the King's coronation would be a 'historic moment' - Samir Hussein
Pubs are set to be able to stay open until 1am for the coronation to allow patriotic revellers to “raise a glass” to King Charles III, the Government has announced.

Under ministers’ proposals, pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales will be able to extend their licensing hours from 11pm to 1am to mark the King and Queen Consort’s coronation.

The extension would cover the coronation bank holiday weekend, from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 May.

As well as helping communities come together to mark the moment, the Government said the extended hours would deliver a shot in the arm to the hospitality industry.

Under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, the Home Secretary has the power to make an order relaxing hours to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said that next May’s coronation would be such an occasion, with communities coming together to celebrate across the bank holiday weekend.

The extension of licensing hours will be subject to public consultation - Getty Images Europe
Ms Braverman said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a historic moment that will see our great nation and the entire Commonwealth joined together in celebration.

“Our country, and in particular our hospitality industry, has faced many challenges in recent years and The King’s Coronation is an opportunity to give a boost to our local businesses, and celebrate with our local communities.

“Over the Bank Holiday weekend we can raise a glass to our new Monarch, and with our friends and families wish him a long and successful reign.”

The extension of licensing hours will be subject to public consultation, and follows the Government’s decision to announce an additional bank holiday on Monday 8 May to mark the coronation.

A similar extension was granted during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, when venues were able to stay open until 1am from Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

It is expected that the coronation will be a smaller and more modern affair compared to the late Queen's ceremony.

Buckingham Palace has said it will “reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Sources have said it will be planned to be representative of different faiths and community groups - falling in line with the King's wish to reflect the ethnic diversity of modern Britain.

He will still pledge to be “Defender of the Faith” in the coronation oath, but palace aids and church officials plan to add further words that will allow the King to recognise he serves all religious faiths.

