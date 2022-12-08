Pubs and restaurants expect rail strikes to hit third of Christmas bookings

Photograph: Todor Tsvetkov/Getty Images

Hotels, restaurants and pubs expect more than a third of their bookings to be cancelled this month as the threat of rail strikes during the peak Christmas party period hits trade.

UKHospitality, a trade body, said it expected the strikes to cost businesses about £1.5bn in lost sales and other knock-on effects, with a lack of a breakthrough deal pushing up expected cancellations to between 35% and 40% from between 20% and 30% at present.

The effect of the strikes will pile additional pressure on to businesses already struggling with lacklustre bookings, labour shortages and increased costs – from energy bills and payroll to the price of ingredients.

Households are also reining in spending on non-essentials, such as meals out and trips to the pub, as they deal with rising living costs.

Research from Barclaycard this week found that 45% of the public are planning to scale back on festive parties and socialising this year because of financial pressures.

UK restaurants are already going bust at a faster rate than during the Covid crisis, with closures in the sector up by 60% over 2021-22 to 1,567, compared with 984 during 2020-21, according to the advisory firm Mazars. It found 453 had gone out of business over the past three months, up from 395 in the previous quarter.

Closures announced include the Michelin starred Peel’s in Solihull, the Walthamstow, east London, outpost of pie and mash shop L Manze after 36 years and celebrity chef Michael Caines’ Harbourside Refuge in Porthleven, Cornwall.

While restaurants are under acute pressure, the future for pubs and bars may be slightly brighter.

Barclaycard found that spending at bars, pubs and clubs was up – they enjoyed a strong early November thanks to the rugby, cricket and Formula 1 with the expectation that the World Cup would continue to encourage spending.