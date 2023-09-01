Is Publix open? Costco? The pharmacy and mall? What’s changing on Labor Day in Miami

Labor Day is about celebrating the contributions of workers and the labor movement to the American way of life. That doesn’t mean everyone among the rank and file gets the day off, even if they work for the government

Your grocery shopping shouldn’t be affected — unless you go to one particular big box store. Malls? Wide open. Your pharmacy might not be.

Here’s what’s open and when, and what’s closed in South Florida on Monday, Sept. 4:

Supermarkets

Publix: Stores open regular hours. Pharmacies closed.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Regular hours.

Sedano’s: Open regular hours.

Milam’s Market: Open regular hours.

Presidente Supermarket: Open regular hours.

Price Choice Food Markets: Open regular hours.

The Fresh Market: Regular hours at each location.

The Fresh Market store on West Avenue in the Sunset Harbour area of South Beach will be open.

Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.

Whole Foods Market: Regular hours at each location.

Drugstore chains

Walgreens: Regular store hours, but the vast majority of pharmacies are closed. Three exceptions: 1695 NW 20th St., Miami; 4895 Palm Ave., in Hialeah; 9675 NW 41st St. in Doral; and 11690 SW 72nd St.

CVS/Navarro: Regular store and pharmacy hours for some locations, shorter hours for others.

Malls

Aventura through Dadeland: Regular hours at major malls in South Florida, although some stores might operate on holiday hours.

Big box stores

Walmart: Regular hours.

Target: Regular hours. Most pharmacies open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Costco: Stores closed.

BJ’s Wholesale: Regular hours.

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on Labor Day. Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule. STS will run a regular service, and users can still reserve or cancel a trip at 305-871-1111.

Broward: Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, but no Express or Breeze bus service. Broward Main Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, 101 NW First Ave.; the Northeast Transit Center, 304 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Pompano Beach; and the Lauderhill Transit Center, 1359 NW 40th Ave., will have customer service staff from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Labor Day.

Tri-Rail: Service will run on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Regularly scheduled service.

Miami-Dade: For those who use county services, regularly scheduled garbage and recycling collection.

Cities: For those in municipalities besides Miami and Fort Lauderdale, check with your city.

Fort Lauderdale: Regular service.

Broward County: Regular collection.

Banks

Branches won’t be open. The ATMs will still work.

U.S. Post Offices and mail delivery

Not open, no delivery.

Stock Markets

Neither the New York Stock Exchange nor NASDAQ will be open.

Libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed, but online access remains open.

Broward: Closed, but you can stream and download from the online catalog.

Courts, county offices, schools

Miami-Dade: Closed.

Broward: Closed. The Homeless Helpline will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.