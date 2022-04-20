Is a Publix grocery store coming to Nicholasville? Here’s what we know.

Janet Patton
·3 min read

Fans of Florida-based grocery chain Publix lit up online Facebook groups this week when a Nicholasville Realtor announced that a store is coming to the Brannon Crossing shopping center area, just across the Fayette-Jessamine county line.

The post and a video announcement had hundreds of comments, mostly positive, within hours of it going up on Tuesday afternoon.

The problem? Nobody would publicly confirm the news.

“If I had to do it all over again, I’d wait for a while,” said Roger Fields, the administrator for the What’s Happening in Nicholasville group on Facebook.

He posted on Tuesday: “Verified. Publix is purchasing the farm at the corner of Brannon Crossing and (US) 27, across from Wendy’s. Not yet sure when they will begin construction. Publix will not yet confirm until all docs signed.”

Fields said Wednesday he stands by his post, although he conceded that he’d taken heat from some quarters for going public before the deal has been finalized. “It’ll take months before I’m vindicated,” he said.

Rumors are circulating of a Publix grocery store possibly coming to a location across from Brannon Crossing shopping center in Jessamine County, Ky. If true, it would be part of the growing retail center at the intersection of Brannon Road and US 27.
Publix has announced two stores are coming to Louisville and has said it is interested in putting more in Kentucky. But will one be coming to Nicholasville?
What Publix says about possible store across from Brannon Crossing

Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous would not comment on the potential Nicholasville site specifically.

“We have two locations confirmed for the Louisville, Kentucky area. While we are always looking to grow in our operating area, we do not comment on sites until we have confirmed leases,” Brous said in an email. “Until then, all sites are considered rumored.”

What has happened in Nicholasville

A request has been made to annex that portion of Jessamine County into Nicholasville, according to planning director Tim Cross.

“We had an annexation request for the property and we reviewed a conceptual development plan,” he said. “No specific tenants named at that time.”

The zoning requested was for mixed-use retail, commercial and residential, which would allow for use as a grocery store.

According to the Jessamine County PVA’s web site, the 130-acre farm is valued at $427,713 and is owned by DDD&W LLC, which was organized by LeRoy Land Dale, chairman of the board of Farmers Bank of Nicholasville. A call to a member of the Dale family was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Rumors are circulating of a Publix grocery store possibly coming to a location across from Brannon Crossing in Jessamine County, Ky.
Publix plans for Kentucky

Last September, Publix announced it would open its first Kentucky store at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County. That store is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 and have an adjacent Publix Liquors. There is a current Kroger grocery store 2.6 miles away, about a five minute drive from that future Publix location. If Publix does come to Brannon Crossing, there would be a Kroger basically across the street.

Publix CEO Todd Jones said at the time: “Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community.”

In December, Publix announced that a lease had been signed for another Louisville store expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

