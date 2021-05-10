Publicists Group Applauds NBC’s Globes Decision, Calls for ‘Diverse and Inclusive’ New Leadership

The coalition of publicity firms that has put pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to change its ways has applauded NBC’s decision to scrap the 2022 Golden Globe Awards telecast out of concern about the lack of diversity among its members.

The publicist’ group issued a letter in March that vowed to boycott the HFPA if the organization did not implement major reforms. That came on the heels of a damning Los Angeles Times expose of the little-known press association that administers the Globes.

The statement follows a day of extraordinary developments for the HFPA. NBC shocked the industry by announcing it would not carry the ceremony in 2022 out of concern for the HFPA’s practices. The HFPA responded with an updated timetable for reforms that called for major changes, a newly installed board and an expansion of membership by at least 20 members by Aug. 2.

Our coalition of over one hundred publicity agencies, collectively representing the vast majority of artists in the entertainment industry, came together in early March to demand the Hollywood Foreign Press Association eradicate its longstanding discriminatory and exclusionary ethos and pervasive practice of discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical impropriety and alleged financial corruption.

We applaud NBC’s decision to cancel the 2022 Golden Globes, allowing the HFPA the time it needs to thoughtfully reform its management, culture and practices. The depth and scope of change necessary requires time and sustained focus. We must ensure the organization’s revision of its most fundamental governance, ethics and methodology reflects the worthy ideals on which the organization was originally founded. We look forward to a transparent process that encourages and introduces diverse and inclusive new leadership and membership. We envision a culture and process that welcomes and celebrates our colleagues and the global journalists who bring such credit to our industry.

We thank Time’s Up, Color of Change, GLAAD and the outstanding artists, activists, thought leaders and media visionaries who advocate vocally and powerfully for full representation and equity.

We look forward to supporting the HFPA in this effort and to continuing to examine ways in which we can reimagine our own workplaces and the entire Hollywood ecosystem as a safer, fully representative and equitable community where all art -and all artists – thrive in meaningful contribution to our culture and society.

