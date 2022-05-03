Publicis Groupe

PUBLICIS GROUPE TO ACQUIRE PROFITERO

CREATING INDUSTRY-LEADING COMMERCE SOLUTION

Profitero is a global SaaS platform that helps brands analyse and optimize their sales, marketing and operations performance across more than 700 retail websites around the world and 70 million products.





Publicis Groupe will combine Profitero’s industry leading product data and analytics with the Groupe’s retail media, data, and commerce solutions to offer unmatched capabilities for brands to maximize their online sales.





Paris – May 3, 2022 – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces the acquisition of Profitero, a leading SaaS global ecommerce intelligence platform helping brands accelerate commerce sales and profitability.



Profitero’s solutions provide actionable insights and product visibility to more than 4,000 brands and 70 million products on more than 700 retailer websites, in over 50 countries every day.

As the lines between offline and online shopping blur due to digitally-influenced sales, Profitero’s ecommerce and omnichannel analytics offering allows brands to anticipate, activate, and automate the next best action to fuel profitable growth for each item of their product catalogue.

By joining forces with Publicis Groupe, Profitero will access the necessary resources and capabilities to expand on its analytics core. As a result, it will become the first global commerce platform to truly empower brands by using predictive intelligence to deliver the best product experience, optimize content, increase results of organic search, compare prices with competitors, monitor product availability and track customer ratings and reviews, among other features.

Profitero’s products, technology, and 300 employees will further scale and supercharge Publicis Groupe’s existing commerce capabilities around the world. Publicis is now uniquely positioned to help its clients exponentially grow their online sales by uniting four strategic pillars:

Story continues

People: A better understanding of people and how they shop, through Epsilon’s CORE ID® offering – the industry’s most accurate, stable and scalable identity solution, hosting more than 300 million consumer profiles worldwide.





Product: The combination of the Groupe’s predictive Commerce Intelligence platform and Profitero will enable brands to maximize product performance relative to competitors across dozens of metrics, including paid and organic search placement, product content, pricing, stock availability and reviews across 700+ retailers by tracking and analyzing over 70 million products.



Placement: The ability to deliver retail media planning to manage ad placement and optimize the consumer journey, via CitrusAd, a leader in retail media, and the scale of Publicis Media.





Platforms: Better experiences across the customer journey and greater agility and faster time to market for clients, through Publicis Sapient’s leading business transformation expertise, combining consulting, design, and engineering to build platform-based businesses blending marketing, sales, and service.





Profitero will remain a product-focused company within Publicis, led by CEO Bryan Wiener and President Sarah Hofstetter.

Wiener will report into Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun, who said: “By adding Profitero to our existing assets, we are now uniquely positioned across the four key pillars our clients need to connect, to capture an unfair share of the exponential growth in online sales. With us, our clients will seamlessly understand people, how they shop better than anyone else, thanks to Epsilon;

optimize their online product catalogue thanks to Profitero; maximize their online spend with retailers thanks to CitrusAd and the scale of Publicis Media. And they will be able to deliver unique, creative, customer experiences, through platforms backed by Publicis Sapient’s engineering expertise. I am delighted to welcome Sarah, Bryan, and their outstanding team of experts to the Publicis family.”

Bryan Wiener, Profitero CEO said: “This is the best of both worlds as we retain our entrepreneurial spirit as a product-led organization while benefiting from the Publicis Groupe's diverse capabilities and scale. This brings immediate value to our clients and employees with increased product and technology investment, infusion of new media and content activation capabilities and tapping into the Groupe’s global talent to fuel our continued growth.”

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 90,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

About Profitero

For more information, please visit www.profitero.com .

Contacts

Delphine Stricker

Lizzie Dewhurst

Michelle McGowan

Alessandra Girolami

Clémence Vermersch Communication Director

Corporate Communications EMEA

Corporate Communications US

Investor Relations

Investor Relations + 33 (0)6 38 81 40 00

+ 44 (0)79 49 918194

+1 312 220 40 73

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 72 17 delphine.stricker@publicisgroupe.com

lizzie.dewhurst@publicisgroupe.com

michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

clemence.vermersch@publicisgroupe.com

Please find the press release here



