Publication of Prospectus

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“the Company")

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

31 October 2022

 

The board of the Company ("Board") is pleased to announce the publication of a prospectus (the "Prospectus") relating to an Offer for Subscription to raise in aggregate up to £10 million (with an over-allotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) by issues of Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (the "Offer").

 

Foresight Group Promoter LLP (the "Promoter") has been appointed as promoter of the Offer under the terms set out below and the Promoter, as an agent and associate of the Company’s manager Foresight Group LLP, is regarded as a related party of the Company under the Listing Rules, therefore the terms of this appointment constitute a related party transaction under rule 11.1.10 of the Listing Rules. Pursuant to an agreement dated 31 October 2022 relating to the Offer between, among others, the Company and the Promoter, the Promoter will receive a fee of an amount up to a maximum of 5.5% of the amount subscribed under the Offer by Investors for acting as promoter of the Offer.

 

The Offer is now open and will close on 5 April 2023 for the 2022/23 tax year and 31 May 2023 for the 2023/24 tax year or earlier if the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board's discretion.

Full details of the Offer are set out in the Prospectus which is published as at today's date.  All documents comprising the Prospectus will be available from the offices of the Promoter and the following website: https://www.foresightgroup.eu

 

The Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on both the Promoter's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

Gary Fraser
Foresight Group
Telephone: 020 3667 8181

 


