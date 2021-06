The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zack Wheeler outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and Rhys Hoskins homered early to end an 0-for-33 slump as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep. Hoskins connected in the first inning, J.T. Realmuto added an RBI double in the third and the Phillies rebounded from consecutive defeats to the Dodgers that followed a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles was shut out for the first time since Sept. 14, 2019. Wheeler (5-3)