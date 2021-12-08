Publication of Circular
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“the “Company”)
8 December 2021
Publication of Circular
The Company has issued a circular dated 7 December 2021 (the "Circular") relating to the cancellation of the Company’s share premium account, the cancellation of the Company’s capital redemption reserve and the reduction in the nominal value of the Company's issued share capital.
The Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and on the Company’s website
http://www.octopusinvestments.com
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 7710 2800