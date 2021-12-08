Publication of Circular

Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (“the “Company”)

8 December 2021

Publication of Circular

The Company has issued a circular dated 7 December 2021 (the "Circular") relating to the cancellation of the Company’s share premium account, the cancellation of the Company’s capital redemption reserve and the reduction in the nominal value of the Company's issued share capital.

The Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company’s website

http://www.octopusinvestments.com


