Public turns against low traffic neighbourhoods as ‘anti-car lobby’ penalises drivers

People are fed up with low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and councils that target motorists, polling has suggested.

In a survey of 2,118 people by Electoral Calculus, 57 per cent said Parliament, councils and mayors should not set rules that make car owners drive less.

Similarly, 51 per cent said politicians are making life “too difficult” for motorists and oppose measures such as LTNs, low emission zones, curbs on car parking spaces and congestion charging.

The figures prompted senior Tory MPs to urge the Government to rein in “anti-car” schemes and introduce legislation to stop them if necessary.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is already excluding LTNs from central government funding.

'Roll back'

Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Fuel UK Motorists, said measures like LTNs were ostensibly designed to improve the environment but simply led to “chugging” traffic which increased pollution.

“We should roll back these measures and legislate if necessary to stop these schemes being implemented at local level and not make it any worse ourselves with additional taxes on fuel,” he said.

The research showed more than a third (34 per cent) of people oppose LTNs, compared with 19 per cent in favour.

More than four in 10 (42 per cent) opposed congestion charging and low emission zones, with only 17 per cent and 18 per cent respectively supporting them.

The biggest opposition focused on parking, where more than half (58 per cent) opposed reductions in spaces for cars, compared with just four per cent who supported them.

A similar proportion (52 per cent) opposed schemes that prevent vehicles from moving between different parts of the city, versus five per cent in favour.

People are, however, concerned about curbing speed, particularly in residential areas.

More than a third (35 per cent) backed 20mph speed limits in towns, compared with 23 per cent who were against. Speed cameras were supported by 40 per cent versus 18 per cent against.

Greg Smith, a Tory MP on the House of Commons transport committee, said owning a car was an essential part of life for rural communities to get to work, shop, take children to school and visit relatives.

“We have got to stop penalising the motorists and tilt the balance back in favour of rural people,” he said.

“I would challenge any of the extremely Left-wing politicians who have introduced Ultra Low Emission Zones (Ulezs) or LTN to try to shop for a family of four on the back of a bike.”

He added that it was a “false argument” to stop car use when vehicles have never been environmentally cleaner, with electric vehicles now making up 17 per cent of new registrations.

John Spellar, the former Labour transport minister, blamed a London metropolitan elite for failing to understand how important cars were for people outside the capital and in rural areas.

“The political class of all parties have allowed themselves to be captured by the anti-car lobby which is actually preventing a sensible transport policy,” he said.

“The public are indicating very clearly where their priorities lie. Politicians nationally and locally should wake up.”