Struggling Chinese property giant sparks market sell-off

Asian markets have dropped after issues at China’s largest private property developer prompted renewed concerns about the health of the world’s second biggest economy.

Shares in Country Garden, China’s largest private property developer, collapsed 18pc on Monday after it missed a debt payment and suspended trading in several of its bonds.

The property giant had total liabilities of $194bn at the end of 2022 and is one of the top 500 largest companies in the world. Its potential failure to repay its debts would dwarf the default of developer China Evergrande two years ago. The company risks default if it cannot make interest payments on its bonds by September.



Country Garden boss Yang Huiyan, who was at one point one of the richest women in Asia, said the company was “facing the greatest difficulties since our establishment”.

Jeff Zhang, an analyst at Morningstar, said the warning from Country Garden “may not be an isolated event given its worsened liquidity status currently compared with the end of 2022”.



Last month, property conglomerate Dalian Wanda scraped together a payment for a $400m bond at the last minute. Evergrande, which was the centre of concerns about China’s property market two years ago, last month revealed an $81bn loss.



Renewed concerns about the health of China’s property market saw the offshore yuan fall 0.3pc against the dollar, taking it near to 2023 lows. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2pc and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3pc.

02:28 PM BST

Plus500 considers shifting to US listing

Stock trading business Plus500 has confirmed it is considering listing its shares in the US in addition to the City, as more companies look over the Atlantic for juicier valuations.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, chief executive David Zruia said:

We estimate that the valuation would be higher within US exchanges. It’s something we’ll consider when market conditions are better. The main point here is that we are a technology firm but we are not valued as a tech firm. We are valued as a financial services firm which is not really accurate. In the US we can see tech companies getting much better valuations.

It came as the financial trading business announced a $60m share buyback and an interim dividend worth $60m, and revealed revenues for the first half of 2023 of $368.5m.

01:31 PM BST

Tesla hots up China price war with fresh discounts

Elon Musk’s Tesla has embarked on another round of China price cuts, piling pressure onto rival electric vehicle makers amid a discounting war in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

Bloomberg has more:

The automaker marked down the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y sport utility vehicle by 14,000 yuan to 299,900 yuan and 349,900 yuan, according to a post on its Weibo account. Tesla also extended an 8,000-yuan insurance subsidy for the base version of the Model 3 sedan, keeping the perk in place through the end of next month. The reductions - amounting to about 4.5pc and 3.8pc for the two Model Y versions, respectively - may presage “similar select cuts” in the US and Europe soon, Chris McNally, an analyst with Evercore ISI, said in a note.

Tesla shares fell by more than 2pc in opening trading in New York, while BYD, its main rival in China, saw shares fall by 6pc in Hong Kong.

12:46 PM BST

Hans Zimmer buys iconic Maida Vale Studios

Hans Zimmer, composer behind the scores of Gladiator and Pirates of the Caribbean, has snapped up the BBC’s Maida Vale studios, which will be converted into a school for musicians, for £10.5m.

The BBC confirmed it had sold the historic studio to the two-time Oscar winning musician and his business partner Steven Kofsky.

Mr Zimmer, 65, said:

I still remember the strong pull, the desire to touch the walls, as if that would somehow allow me to connect to the artists whose extraordinary music had resonated against these walls on a daily basis. This was a place of revolutionary science in the service of art, this was a place that inspired you to give your best, where music was performed around the clock and art was taken seriously. For the people by the people. This was the place that kept a struggling musician like me from giving up.

James Warrington has the full story: Hans Zimmer buys Maida Vale Studios from BBC for £10.5m

12:36 PM BST

New Zealand scraps final Covid measures

New Zealand has ripped up its final Covid measures, brought in under former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that saw residents and businesses endure some of the toughest measures to fight the pandemic.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins held a final Covid press briefing, removing the requirement for mandatory masks in some healthcare settings and ending compulsory seven day isolation periods.

12:21 PM BST

Kremlin blames Bank of Russia as rouble plunges

A top Kremlin adviser appeared to blame Russia’s central bank for hastening the decline of the rouble, in a rare intervention as the country’s currency slipped below 100 to the dollar.

The fall is the first time since March last year, weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that the rouble has fallen this low.

In a column published by the Tass news agency, Maxim Oreshkin wrote:

The main source of rouble weakening and accelerating inflation is soft monetary policy. The central bank has all the tools to normalise the situation in the near future and ensure that lending rates are reduced to sustainable levels.

Officials at the bank of singled out poor foreign trade, which has been devastated by sanctions, and soaring spending on defence and military equipment as to blame for the decline in Russia’s currency.

Russia to hike interest rates again

Meanwhile, bankers at JP Morgan have lifted their inflation and rate forecasts for Russia for the rest of the year. JP MOrgan said it expected the bank rate to increase to 10pc by the end of the year, compared to its previous 9pc forecast. “Risks remain skewed to upside,” analysts said.

11:16 AM BST

American shoppers abandon London over tourist tax

Shoppers from the US are ditching London in favour of European cities such as Paris, Milan and Madrid in the wake of Rishi Sunak’s controversial tourist tax, Daniel Woolfson writes.

The luxury boutiques and retailers of London’s West End, which have long been a draw for wealthy tourists, have seen a drop off in spending from US visitors despite increased footfall. Figures from the New West End Company (NWEC), which represents businesses in central London, found that the number of flight bookings to London from the US were rising, but the amount of cash being spent by US tourists was falling. Spending by American shoppers in the West End fell by 1pc over the three months, to June, according to the data. By contrast, the amount American shoppers spent in France rose by 183pc compared to 2019, and 174pc in Spain, NWEC said, citing data from tax-free shopping company Global Blue. Dee Corsi, chief executive of NWEC, said: “When visitors from further afield, including those from the US, come to the UK, they are often on a multi-stop trip which takes them all around continental Europe. “With shopping a key priority for long-haul travellers, we know that they research in advance where their dollar can go furthest - and at the moment, that’s not in London.”

Read the full story: Tourist tax forcing US shoppers to abandon London

11:02 AM BST

Key iPhone supplier warns sales are falling

One of Apple’s most important suppliers has warned it expects its revenues to fall this year, a warning sign that demand for iPhones is waning.

Taiwan’s Foxconn told investors that it expected sales to decline this year, when it had previously said they would remain flat. It reported a 30pc fall in operating income in the three months to June.

Apple’s shares have slipped 6pc so far this month after it reported that sales had fallen slightly, marking the longest sales slump for the iPhone-maker in a decade.

Demand for consumer electronics has weakened amid surging inflation, concerns over a slowdown in China and amid the War in Ukraine.

10:29 AM BST

Shares in China property group plunge amid real estate crisis

One of China’s biggest property groups endured a record share price plunge after the developer suspended bonds, prompting a mass sell-off of real estate stocks.

While it might sound more like your local garden centre, Country Garden, is one of the country’s largest property developers, and last week it missed a bond coupon payment, triggering fresh fears of a crisis in the country’s housing sector.

Last week, Country Garden warned it was facing a loss of up to £6bn in the first six months of 2023.

The crisis at Country Garden comes amid doubts over China’s housing sector, with many industry rivals highly leveraged and vulnerable to an economic downturn.

Reuters reports:

Anxiety spread through markets following the worrying news from Country Garden, putting Beijing under mounting pressure to deliver support for the ailing real estate sector in order to shore up confidence in a stuttering economy.

09:56 AM BST

Open AI rival raises another $100m

A rival to Open AI has raised another $100m as it seeks to develop safer forms of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic, which is backed by Google, secured the extra funding from South Korea’s SK Telecom. It previously raised $450m earlier this year.

Funding has been pouring into AI companies as technology investors seek to capitalise on a surge of interest in machine learning and digital chatbots.

09:38 AM BST

Matt on the Rouble

A little throwback to this classic Matt from March 2022:

Matt on the Rouble in 2022

09:29 AM BST

Public sector wage expectations hit 11-year high

Expectations for public sector pay rises have hit their highest level in more than a decade as a shortage of skilled workers continues to drive up wages, Simon Foy reported earlier this morning.



Public sector pay expectations have jumped from 3.3pc to 4pc in the last three months, according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), reaching the highest rate since 2012.



CIPD’s labour market outlook report, which is a quarterly survey of 2,000 companies in the UK that are hiring, found that employers across the economy continue to come under pressure to boost wages.

Private sector bosses expect to hand staff average salary uplifts of 5pc over the next year, down only slightly from growth of 7.7pc in the three months to May.

Expectations for continued strong wage growth comes despite inflation easing to a 16-month low in June, with forecasts that new data this week will confirm another fall in July.

09:16 AM BST

Company insolvencies up 10pc amid tough trading

UK insolvencies increased by almost 10pc last week according to notices filed with the Gazette. There were 602 liquidators appointed last week, and 40 administrators appointed.

Inflation, rising wages and strikes have all piled pressure onto businesses.

09:00 AM BST

UK installs record numbers of heat pumps

British households are installing more heat pumps than ever before, although the UK remains far behind on uptake of compared to European rivals, a low-carbon industry body has found.

It also said more than 3,000 heat pumps were being installed on average every month, although this still remains some way behind peers such as France.

The government wants 600,000 heat pumps installed in UK households by 2028, and people in England are eligible for a grant of around £5,000 for installations.

Analysing market data, MCS, an accreditation body for low-carbon products, also said there had been more than 120,000 solar panel installations since the start of the year, surpassing records last set in 2012 when more grants were available.

08:20 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens down

The blue chip index slipped a quarter of a percentage point this morning to 7,504.23.

08:19 AM BST

Billionaire Agnelli family take 15pc stake in Philips

Italy’s billionaire Agnelli dynasty has taken a 15pc stake in Dutch electronics maker Philips as the business undergoes a shift towards healthcare.

The Italian family’s Exor holding company took the stake, with an option to increase it to 20pc. It said it intended to remain a “long-term minority investor”.

Shares in Philips have fallen by 60pc since 2021 and it has been attempting to revive its 132-year-old business by focusing on healthcare technologies.

The Agnelli family were among the original founders of Fiat and own a majority stake in Juventus football club. The business is now run by John Elkann, the grandson of Gianni Agnelli.

07:51 AM BST

Pollster YouGov considers US market listing

Polling company YouGov is mulling a US float as it expands in what would be the latest blow to the London Stock Exchange.

Stephan Shakespeare, chairman of the polling and analytics provider, which is valued at around £1bn, told the Financial Times the US was a “natural base” for the company.

The US has emerged as YouGov’s largest market, where it provides market research as well as detailed political polling.

Here is what he had to say:

Until recently, we’ve been too small. With the recent acquisition, that’s increased our size by 50 per cent overnight. I do feel that we could be introduced to a bigger market.

07:43 AM BST

Rouble falls to 16-month low

The Rouble has fallen to a 16-month low against the dollar, its weakest since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite efforts by the Kremlin to prop up its currency.

Russia’s currency dipped below 100 to the dollar for the first time since March 2022, when its value first plunged.

It comes despite efforts by the Bank of Russia to support the currency by ending foreign currency purchases on the domestic market until the end of the year, in an effort “to reduce volatility”.

After initially plunging in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Rouble recovered strongly in 2022. But this year, it has lost 25pc of its value as revenue from oil and gas exports tumbles and Russians move their money abroad.

The Russian rouble has hit a 16-month low against the dollar due to a spike in military spending and a drop in export revenues.



Yet, in the past year, the rouble's 38% depreciation is outdone by Nigeria's Naira (45%) and Argentina's Peso (53%).



No active wars for them, just… pic.twitter.com/B17HxBhN9a — Vlad Bastion (@bastion_manager) August 14, 2023

07:32 AM BST

L'Occitane shares rise on takeover talk

Shares in French beauty products retailer L’Occitane have surged overnight in Hong Kong amid reports that its largest shareholder is considering taking the chain private.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that French billionaire Reinold Geiger, the company’s chairman who already controls three quarters of the business, was in talks to take over its remaining shares.

L’Occitane has 3,000 outlets in 90 countries with more than 8,500 staff. In a statement, L’Occitane dismissed reports it could be valued as high as $6.5bn, or HK$35 per share, but confirmed Mr Geiger was considering making an approach at a value as high as HK26 per share.

French luxury cosmetics company L'Occitane could be taken private - Bloomberg

“The controlling shareholder is still considering its options, including the option of not pursing any transaction at all, depending on market conditions,” the company said.

The luxury goods retailer’s stock jumped 8.6pc in Hong Kong to HK$27.70.

07:08 AM BST

Good morning

And happy Monday. This morning, earnings expectations for public sector pay have surged to their highest in a decade, YouGov is considering a US listing, and the Rouble has continued its slump against the dollar. But first...

5 things to start your day

1) Army struggling to hire cyber staff as attacks on Britain ramp up | Fiercely competitive labour market hindering efforts to modernise UK defence

2) Consumer confidence slides as soaring mortgage rates hit finances | Small businesses also affected as half claim economic crunch worse than pandemic

3) John Lewis chief plots buy now, pay later service for squeezed middle classes | Retailer exploring new payment models amid cost of living crisis

4) Thames Water under fire for doorstepping families to install smart meters | Utility giant criticised for surprising customers with unexpected devices

5) Boss of water company behind Yorkshire beach sewage leak pockets £215,000 bonus | Northumbrian Water hands out bumper payment despite failing to meet industry targets

What happened overnight



Asian stock markets fell on Monday after mixed US economic data revived worries the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates again.

Hong Kong’s main market index plunged 2.3pc and Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also fell. Oil prices retreated. Meanwhile, L’Occitane, the skincare chain that is listed in Hong Kong, is mulling a take private.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1pc to 3,154.16 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1pc to 32,160.30. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank to 18,629.82.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined. The Kospi in South Korea retreated 1pc to 2,565.37 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8pc lower at 7,283.60.

