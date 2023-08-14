Rouble falls to 16-month low amid rising military spend

1000 rouble bank notes. Russia's currency has fallen by a third against the dollar this year - Reuters

The rouble has fallen to a 16-month low against the dollar, its weakest since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite efforts by the Kremlin to prop up its ailing currency.

Russia’s currency dipped below 100 to the dollar for the first time since March 2022, when its value first plunged as war broke out.

It comes despite efforts by the Bank of Russia to support the currency, including last week ending foreign currency purchases on the domestic market until the end of the year, in an effort “to reduce volatility”.

After initially falling in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the rouble recovered strongly in 2022 as oil prices soared.

But this year, it has lost 30pc of its value thanks to punishing sanctions and falling revenue from oil and gas exports, even as military spending has surged. An abortive mutiny by Wagner group mercenaries cast further doubt over the stability of Russia’s economy.

On Monday, a top adviser to Mr Putin rebuked the country’s central bank, blaming the slump in the rouble on loose monetary policy.

Maxim Oreshkin, a Kremlin economic adviser, said: “The main source of rouble weakening and accelerating inflation is soft monetary policy.

“The central bank has all the tools to normalise the situation in the near future and ensure that lending rates are reduced to sustainable levels.”

Read the latest updates below.

09:56 AM BST

Open AI rival raises another $100m

A rival to Open AI has raised another $100m as it seeks to develop safer forms of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic, which is backed by Google, secured the extra funding from South Korea’s SK Telecom. It previously raised $450m earlier this year.

Funding has been pouring into AI companies as technology investors seek to capitalise on a surge of interest in machine learning and digital chatbots.

09:38 AM BST

Matt on the Rouble

A little throwback to this classic Matt from March 2022:

Matt on the Rouble in 2022

09:29 AM BST

Public sector wage expectations hit 11-year high

Expectations for public sector pay rises have hit their highest level in more than a decade as a shortage of skilled workers continues to drive up wages, Simon Foy reported earlier this morning.



Public sector pay expectations have jumped from 3.3pc to 4pc in the last three months, according to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), reaching the highest rate since 2012.



CIPD’s labour market outlook report, which is a quarterly survey of 2,000 companies in the UK that are hiring, found that employers across the economy continue to come under pressure to boost wages.

Story continues

Private sector bosses expect to hand staff average salary uplifts of 5pc over the next year, down only slightly from growth of 7.7pc in the three months to May.

Expectations for continued strong wage growth comes despite inflation easing to a 16-month low in June, with forecasts that new data this week will confirm another fall in July.

09:16 AM BST

Company insolvencies up 10pc amid tough trading

UK insolvencies increased by almost 10pc last week according to notices filed with the Gazette. There were 602 liquidators appointed last week, and 40 administrators appointed.

Inflation, rising wages and strikes have all piled pressure onto businesses.

09:00 AM BST

UK installs record numbers of heat pumps

British households are installing more heat pumps than ever before, although the UK remains far behind on uptake of compared to European rivals, a low-carbon industry body has found.

It also said more than 3,000 heat pumps were being installed on average every month, although this still remains some way behind peers such as France.

The government wants 600,000 heat pumps installed in UK households by 2028, and people in England are eligible for a grant of around £5,000 for installations.

Analysing market data, MCS, an accreditation body for low-carbon products, also said there had been more than 120,000 solar panel installations since the start of the year, surpassing records last set in 2012 when more grants were available.

08:20 AM BST

FTSE 100 opens down

The blue chip index slipped a quarter of a percentage point this morning to 7,504.23.

08:19 AM BST

Billionaire Agnelli family take 15pc stake in Philips

Italy’s billionaire Agnelli dynasty has taken a 15pc stake in Dutch electronics maker Philips as the business undergoes a shift towards healthcare.

The Italian family’s Exor holding company took the stake, with an option to increase it to 20pc. It said it intended to remain a “long-term minority investor”.

Shares in Philips have fallen by 60pc since 2021 and it has been attempting to revive its 132-year-old business by focusing on healthcare technologies.

The Agnelli family were among the original founders of Fiat and own a majority stake in Juventus football club. The business is now run by John Elkann, the grandson of Gianni Agnelli.

07:51 AM BST

Pollster YouGov considers US market listing

Polling company YouGov is mulling a US float as it expands in what would be the latest blow to the London Stock Exchange.

Stephan Shakespeare, chairman of the polling and analytics provider, which is valued at around £1bn, told the Financial Times the US was a “natural base” for the company.

The US has emerged as YouGov’s largest market, where it provides market research as well as detailed political polling.

Here is what he had to say:

Until recently, we’ve been too small. With the recent acquisition, that’s increased our size by 50 per cent overnight. I do feel that we could be introduced to a bigger market.

07:43 AM BST

Rouble falls to 16-month low

The Rouble has fallen to a 16-month low against the dollar, its weakest since the early weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite efforts by the Kremlin to prop up its currency.

Russia’s currency dipped below 100 to the dollar for the first time since March 2022, when its value first plunged.

It comes despite efforts by the Bank of Russia to support the currency by ending foreign currency purchases on the domestic market until the end of the year, in an effort “to reduce volatility”.

After initially plunging in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the Rouble recovered strongly in 2022. But this year, it has lost 25pc of its value as revenue from oil and gas exports tumbles and Russians move their money abroad.

07:32 AM BST

L'Occitane shares rise on takeover talk

Shares in French beauty products retailer L’Occitane have surged overnight in Hong Kong amid reports that its largest shareholder is considering taking the chain private.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that French billionaire Reinold Geiger, the company’s chairman who already controls three quarters of the business, was in talks to take over its remaining shares.

L’Occitane has 3,000 outlets in 90 countries with more than 8,500 staff. In a statement, L’Occitane dismissed reports it could be valued as high as $6.5bn, or HK$35 per share, but confirmed Mr Geiger was considering making an approach at a value as high as HK26 per share.

French luxury cosmetics company L'Occitane could be taken private - Bloomberg

“The controlling shareholder is still considering its options, including the option of not pursing any transaction at all, depending on market conditions,” the company said.

The luxury goods retailer’s stock jumped 8.6pc in Hong Kong to HK$27.70.

07:08 AM BST

Good morning

And happy Monday. This morning, earnings expectations for public sector pay have surged to their highest in a decade, YouGov is considering a US listing, and the Rouble has continued its slump against the dollar. But first...

5 things to start your day

1) Army struggling to hire cyber staff as attacks on Britain ramp up | Fiercely competitive labour market hindering efforts to modernise UK defence

2) Consumer confidence slides as soaring mortgage rates hit finances | Small businesses also affected as half claim economic crunch worse than pandemic

3) John Lewis chief plots buy now, pay later service for squeezed middle classes | Retailer exploring new payment models amid cost of living crisis

4) Thames Water under fire for doorstepping families to install smart meters | Utility giant criticised for surprising customers with unexpected devices

5) Boss of water company behind Yorkshire beach sewage leak pockets £215,000 bonus | Northumbrian Water hands out bumper payment despite failing to meet industry targets

What happened overnight



Asian stock markets fell on Monday after mixed US economic data revived worries the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates again.

Hong Kong’s main market index plunged 2.3pc and Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also fell. Oil prices retreated. Meanwhile, L’Occitane, the skincare chain that is listed in Hong Kong, is mulling a take private.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1pc to 3,154.16 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1pc to 32,160.30. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank to 18,629.82.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also declined. The Kospi in South Korea retreated 1pc to 2,565.37 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8pc lower at 7,283.60.