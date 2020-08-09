Public sector union asks membership for thoughts on 4-day workweek

The PEI Union of Public Sector Employees is seeking input from its members on a compressed workweek following a motion introduced in the P.E.I. Legislature. The Green Party introduced the motion back in June calling on the government to explore the feasibility of making four-day workweeks the standard on the Island. It is unclear whether this would impact work hours.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said the move would save money for the employer and the employee. He said the change would allow companies to save on heating and lighting one day a week.

Green MLA Hannah Bell said parents might save on child care.

Premier Dennis King also supported the discussion. But Finance Minister Darlene Compton was not convinced the plan would be in everyone's best interest.

Looking for feedback

Should government move forward with the recommendation, the union wants input from its 5,000 members.

According to its website, this survey will "provide feedback from the members and have any issues or concerns addressed." The survey will remain open until Aug. 19. Provincial officials said they would be interested in discussing the findings with the union when they become available.

