Public sector pay growth surges to 22-year high in blow to Jeremy Hunt

The Chancellor is resisting pressure to hand state workers another large pay settlement - Thierry Monasse/Getty Images Europe

Public sector pay growth has hit its highest level in 22 years in a blow to the Chancellor’s ambitions to rein in inflation.

Average pay in the public sector rose by 5.8pc in the three months to May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the fastest quarterly growth seen since 2001.

It comes as the Chancellor resists pressure to hand state workers another large pay settlement as he battles to contain soaring inflation.

Jeremy Hunt said in his Mansion House speech on Monday night that the Government needed to make “responsible decisions on public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary”.

Rishi Sunak has indicated that he was willing to ignore recommendations for public sector pay rises of up to 6.5pc, saying in recent weeks that workers “need to recognise the economic context we are in”.

Pay growth is one of the key measures the Bank of England watches for signs of inflation becoming embedded.

Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday night warned that “both price and wage increases at current rates are not consistent with the inflation target”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC that the Government was taking a “firm and robust approach to public pay settlements”.

ONS figures showed private sector pay grew by 7.7pc in the three months to May, the fastest pace on record outside the pandemic.

Across the economy, average regular wages rose by a record-equalling 7.3pc.

While the increase is below the current 8.7pc level of inflation, the data will fuel fears that inflation is becoming embedded in the economy through a wage-price spiral.

Divya Sridhar, an economist at PwC, warned that “strong wage growth will continue to fuel concerns around high inflation levels”.

In the wake of the latest wage data, traders ramped up bets on another 0.5 percentage point interest rate increase at the Bank of England’s next monetary policy meeting.

Another outsized increase would take the base rate to 5.5pc, the highest level since late 2007.

The ONS labour market report also showed the UK’s employment rate edged up slightly in the three months to May, reaching 76pc. Unemployment rose by 0.2 percentage points to 4pc.

The economic inactivity rate, which measures the number of people out of work but not looking for employment, fell by 0.4 percentage points to 20.8pc.

In a sign that higher interest rates and economic uncertainty are starting to hit the labour market, vacancies fell for the 12th consecutive month to 1,034,000.

