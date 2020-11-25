Low-paid public sector workers to get £250 pay rise

Many teachers will not get pay rises

Pay will be frozen for much of the public sector next year, but low-paid and NHS workers will get raises.

The chancellor said he could not justify an across the board rise when many in the private sector had seen their pay and hours cut in the crisis.

But Rishi Sunak said 2.1 million public sector workers earning below the median wage of £24,000 were "guaranteed a pay rise of at least £250".

More than a million NHS workers will also get a raise, he said.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage - which has been rebranded as the National Living Wage - will increase by 2.2% - or 19p - to £8.91 an hour, with the rate extended to those aged 23 and over.

'Protecting jobs'

The pay freeze was trailed in unconfirmed news reports last week, sparking anger from unions.

Delivering his Spending Review, the chancellor said the "majority" of public sector workers will see their pay increase in 2021 but added that pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused "to protect jobs".

He highlighted a disparity between public sector and private sector wages, adding he "cannot justify a significant, across-the-board" pay increase for all public sector workers in the circumstances.

"Instead, we are targeting our resources at those who need it most," he said.

Police Federation chairman John Apter called the pay freeze a "disgrace"

The public sector pay freeze is a "kick in the teeth" for police officers said Police Federation national chairman John Apter.

"Rewarding those who have played a vital role in the fight against the virus with a pay freeze is nothing short of a disgrace.

"A handful of officers will get the additional £250 for the lowest paid workers, but only those who are already on an appallingly low starting salary for the dangerous job they do."

'Body blow'

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive of the Royal College of Nursing said nursing staff would oppose plans to freeze the pay of equally skilled professionals.

"Those working in social care and the community deserve a pay boost as much as their NHS colleagues."

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the chancellor had delivered a "body blow" to staff in schools and colleges.

"Education workers are key workers who have kept the country going during the pandemic but pay cuts are their only reward from this Government."

Minimum wage chart

Living wage

At the end of last year, the Low Pay Commission - which advises the government on the minimum wage - had said the rate would rise by 6% in April 2021.

But the commission has revised this down amid fears that businesses would have struggled to afford it in the pandemic.

The chancellor said the changes would mean the average full-time worker on the rate will see their annual income rise by around £345 next year.

"Compared to 2016 when the policy was first introduced, that's a pay rise of over £4,000," he added.

He added that around two million people would benefit after he widened eligibility for National Living Wage.

Bryan Sanderson, chair of the low pay commission, said: "Recommending minimum wage rates in the midst of an economic crisis coupled with a pandemic is a formidable task.

"The difficulty in looking forward even to next April is daunting."

He added: "We have opted for a prudent increase which consolidates the considerable progress of recent years and provides a base from which we can move towards the government's target over the next few years."