Public school cancelled Monday for HRM, Cape Breton and northeast N.S.
Damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona has resulted in the cancellation of public school on Monday in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Cape Breton and the northeast region, the province says.
A Sunday news release said the cancellations were because of power outages, unsafe road conditions and a recommendation from the Emergency Management Office.
The cancellations affect schools in the:
Halifax Regional Centre for Education.
Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
Strait Regional Centre for Education.
Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.
Schools in the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial's northern and metro groups are also closed.
There may be additional closures announced later Sunday covering:
Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.
South Shore Regional Centre for Education.
Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.
CSAP schools in the south group.
The release said school buildings and properties are being assessed to ensure they are safe.
