Public school cancelled Monday for HRM, Cape Breton and northeast N.S.

Trees uprooted on a residential street in Sydney, N.S., after post-tropical storm Fiona. Public school will be closed Monday in Cape Breton, as well as other parts of the province. (Kayla Hounsell/CBC - image credit)

Damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona has resulted in the cancellation of public school on Monday in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Cape Breton and the northeast region, the province says.

A Sunday news release said the cancellations were because of power outages, unsafe road conditions and a recommendation from the Emergency Management Office.

The cancellations affect schools in the:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Strait Regional Centre for Education.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

Schools in the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial's northern and metro groups are also closed.

There may be additional closures announced later Sunday covering:

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education.

South Shore Regional Centre for Education.

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education.

CSAP schools in the south group.

The release said school buildings and properties are being assessed to ensure they are safe.

