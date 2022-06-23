Public Safety-LTE Market Projected to Reach $15.4 billion by 2025

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Public Safety-LTE Market by Infrastructure (E-UTRAN, EPC), Services (Consulting and Integration), Deployment Model (Private, Hybrid), Application (Law Enforcement, Firefighting Services), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is expected to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Seamless data connectivity offered by LTE technology and increased data security and high quality of services offered by LTE technology are expected to help the growth of the PS-LTE market during the forecast period.

The law enforcement & border control application segment of PS-LTE market to hold the largest market share during forecast period



The law enforcement & border control segment accounted for the largest market share of the PS-LTE market and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-speed data connectivity from law enforcement & border control agencies to share high-definition audio and video content with command centers during field operations is driving the growth of this segment. Linking these audio and video messages with face recognition systems helps public safety agencies to prevent the occurrence of potential accidents. The development of human- and vehicle-carriable LTE network connectivity routers is expected to further fuel the adoption of PS-LTE in law enforcement & border control and other public safety applications.



Major players operating in the PS-LTE market are:



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US),



General Dynamics Corporation (US),



Airbus SE (Netherlands),



Nokia (Finland),



Harris Corporation (US),



Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),



Bittium Corporation (Finland),



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea),



AT&T, Inc. (US), ZTE Corporation (China),



Hytera Communications Corporation (China), and



KT Corporation (South Korea).



The infrastructure segment of the PS-LTE market is expected to hold for largest market share during forecast period



The infrastructure segment holds the largest market share and is expected to keep its position during the forecast period. The growth of the infrastructure segment can be attributed to the new public safety projects being undertaken in Europe, especially in the UK, Finland, and France and in Asian countries, such as South Korea and Japan. The growth of the PS-LTE market for infrastructure in Europe can be attributed to the ongoing initiatives in the region to replace the fully functional TETRA network with PS-LTE systems by 2020.



PS-LTE market in North America holds largest market share and projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The growth of the PS-LTE market in North America is largely driven by an increase in the number of terrorist attacks; the occurrence of natural calamities such as floods, cyclones, forest fires, and earthquakes; and cyberattacks in the region. For instance, the 9/11 attack in the US triggered the requirement for public safety communication as there were several cases of communication breakdown among different government agencies during this attack.



The protection of critical infrastructures is the most severe economic and national security challenge by the governments of both the US and Canada, thereby leading to the growth of the PS-LTE market in North America. Moreover, the deployment of new PS-LTE networks in Mexico has further supplemented the growth of the market in this region.



