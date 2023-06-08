With Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.'s (LON:PPHC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.7x may not look like an appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Professional Services industry in the United Kingdom have P/S ratios below 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does Public Policy Holding Company's Recent Performance Look Like?

Public Policy Holding Company could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance will improve markedly. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

How Is Public Policy Holding Company's Revenue Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Public Policy Holding Company would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 9.5% gain to the company's revenues. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 96% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the only analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 6.5% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Public Policy Holding Company is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Public Policy Holding Company's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into Public Policy Holding Company shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

