Public Notice - Partial pathway closure on Parliament Hill for maintenance
OTTAWA, ON, July 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise visitors that a portion of the pedestrian pathway on Parliament Hill behind the Centre Block will be closed for maintenance on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 8 am until approximately 12 pm. The pathway will remain accessible, and the escarpment stairs will be open.
