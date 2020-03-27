Public Notice - Load limitation on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that, effective immediately and until further notice, there will be a load restriction on the Alexandra Bridge.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The new limit has been established as follows:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

27 tonnes maximum for all vehicle types

It is important to note that commercial vehicles are prohibited on the Alexandra Bridge. They must use the two bridges designated for commercial vehicles in the National Capital Region, the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge and the Chaudiere Crossing.

PSPC will install signage indicating the weight restriction near the bridge as soon as possible.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/27/c7983.html