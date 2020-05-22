Public notice - Update: Alexandra Bridge reopening to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Following up on the May 1 closure of both lanes of the Alexandra Bridge, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform motorists that repair work is completed and that the lanes will reopen on May 24.

Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

PSPC's priority is to ensure the safety of those who use the bridge, and the department thanks them for their patience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/22/c8530.html