Public meeting to rezone lots on Mary Street, Fordwich

HOWICK – There was a public meeting at the Oct. 4 Township of Howick council meeting to consider a proposed zoning bylaw amendment.

The meeting was to consider this amendment to the lots on 243 Mary St., in Fordwich.

There was a report from Huron County Planner, Meghan Tydd-Hrynyk, which included an additional report on part lot control exemption and deeming bylaw application.

These proposed properties are known as Lots 2, 3 and 4. The application looks at rezoning each of the lots, with Lot 2 to rezone to allow construction for a single detached dwelling, and to access a public road through a right-of-way across lots 3 and 4 from Arthur Street. Lot 3 rezoned to acknowledge public road access from Lot 4. Finally, Lot 4 rezoned to allow construction of single detached dwelling. The area that is subject to rezoning applications is approximately 1.6 acre portion of the property within Howick.

The report looked at “recognizing the closing and conveyance of Mary Street road allowance, the acknowledgement of an easement to allow for access onto Arthur Street as well as to formalize an Emergency Access route to the rear of Lots 2 and 3. Lot 3 currently has a house and two sheds on the property. Lots 2 and 4 are vacant and planned to be used for future development opportunities.”

This includes two single-family residential buildings. Lots 2 and 4 are already in existence; the applicant wants to expand them to add the road allowance.

Concerns were raised about the lots being too close to the river and a worry of flooding. The lots are within the regulated area of the plain and are within the setback allowance of the floodplain. However, the proposed lots 2, 3 and 4 are within the 25-year and 100-year floodplain.

“You can build on a floodplain... if you provide adequate flood proofing measures,” stated Tydd-Hrynyk in her presentation at the meeting.

During consultation, Maitland Conservation expressed concern to achieve safe access along Mary Street. It was suggested that contingency access to the rear of lots 2 and 3 be established for emergency vehicles in the possible event of flooding

“The applicant has requested that this lot be exempted from Part Lot Control under the Planning Act to allow the portion of the unopened road allowance to convey easements over the area which is presently an unopened road allowance and to create easements for future, emergency access should it be needed,” stated the second report titled ‘Part Lot Control Exemption Request’ Tydd-Hrynyk presented at the Oct. 4 public meeting.

Melissa Dunphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner