Public meeting held over proposed cell tower on Kuno Road

Carlow Mayo Township council held a public meeting during their July 11 council meeting to hear Kuno Road residents’ concerns over potential negative health effects of a proposed cell tower on their road, which would be less than 100 metres from a few of their homes. In addition to council and staff, others present were Sheena Symington with the Electro Hypersensitivity Society, Trudy Bruyns and Madeline Austin (who live in Carlow Mayo and suffer from EHS), several of the Kuno Road residents who will be affected by the proposed cell tower, Jim Pine, Indigenous lead for Eastern Ontario Regional Network and Eric Belchamber, representing Rogers Communications, the proponent putting up the cell tower for EORN.

Mayor Randy Wallace welcomed everyone to the July 11 public meeting held at the start of the regular council meeting. Every speaker had 15 minutes to voice their concerns. First to speak was Symington, who told everyone about Electro Hypersensitivity, which was formally recognized by the International Classification of Diseases in 2015. EHS sufferers experience adverse health effects using or being in the vicinity of electromagnetic fields emitted by wireless technology. Symington explained the causes and symptoms of EHS, and says she helps people who are electrosensitive, and educates people about EHS. More information about EHS and Symington’s contact information can be found on her website at www.electrosensitivitysociety.com.

EHS sufferers must reduce and eliminate their exposure to wireless technology RF emissions to recover, according to Symington, and she stressed they’re not saying no to connectivity, or no to all the services.

With more to be said from all stakeholders, and only 15 minutes to speak, Symington requested a thorough meeting with Rogers and everyone else involved to find a mutually acceptable solution. She said a safer way for connectivity would be through fibre optics versus wireless technology to achieve cell phone and Internet connectivity without the health risks.

Next up, Bruyns and Austin spoke, telling council of their struggle with EHS and the negative effects it had had on their lives, both personally and professionally. They said they had moved to Carlow Mayo to get away from the RF energy emissions emitted by cell towers and other wireless technology, and fully supported the Kuno Road residents.

Kuno Road resident Natasha Secord said she was there to speak not only for herself and family, but also for the residents who could not attend this 9 a.m. public meeting due to work commitments. She spoke of suffering from migraines due to RF energy emissions, and while she was not one of the three residents within 100 metres of the proposed tower [her family home is 242 metres from it], she was there as a concerned resident and stressed how important the issue was to these residents of Kuno Road. She urged council to come to the moral and correct decision, and issue a letter of non-concurrence to Rogers so that the tower will be erected at another site. She emphasized there were other site options available in the township. Municipal councils successfully asked Rogers to do so in Maberly and Arnprior after a similar community outcry.

“As a neighbour, you can’t be okay with this. So stand up for your taxpayers, stand up for your neighbours, stand up for your children, stand up for your elderly and ask Rogers to find a different place that is more suitable to the people who voted you in to have our backs,” she says.

Wallace told Secord and the other residents that he ran for mayor because he wanted to help people.

“I’m sitting here. I’m here now and I’m not going to walk out that door and forget about all of you at the end of the day. I care,” he says.

Secord replied to him that it was an emotional issue, and if people are not emotionally charged by it, they should check their hearts.

“Because there are real people that have real jobs and real families and your decision, the five of you, your vote, is going to change lives. Are you going to be there for people or are you going to placate and ignore? It’s a good question,” she says.

With this proposed cell tower, Carlow Mayo didn’t have any additional requirements like a minimum setback bylaw in place, other than their zoning bylaw setbacks that pertain to all structures. Therefore, in the absence of such a bylaw, which could have stipulated no cell towers be placed within a set distance of any residences, Rogers was able to propose the cell tower site where they did, and adhere to municipal regulations. Unfortunately for these 10 residents, this puts the tower at less than 400 metres from their homes, with three of them less than 100 metres from it.

The residents received an information package from Rogers on June 23 informing them of the proposed tower’s location, as they live within 345.3 metres of where it will be. ISED’s default protocol compelled Rogers to inform all registered property owners within that distance from the proposed site of a new cell tower. Through ISED, the federal government regulates the siting and construction of cell towers under the Radiocommunication Act.

Blehr MacIsaac told the meeting’s attendees that he and his wife were retired, and were against the proposed location of the tower and the potential negative health effects associated with having it so close to his home. He, like the others, said he was not against a cell tower, but was against the present proposed location, which he said would be “in plain view of his house.”

Gordie MacDonald and Melissa Kerr told everyone the proposed tower would be less than 75 metres from their house, and the negative health effects they feared for themselves and their three young children, as the long-term effects of RF energy emissions are still not known.

While Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 deems RF energy emissions to be safe, and back it up with scientific studies, other countries like those in the European Union, have much more stringent protocols in place regarding exposure, which according to other scientific studies, are harmful to humans. These more stringent regulations have been done in line with the precautionary principle; erring on the side of caution until the safety of the technology is decisively ascertained. Differing views on the potential danger or lack thereof of these RF emissions has led to a consensus that more research and studies are required to ascertain the long-term effects.

Kerr told the attendees she did not feel comfortable with the tower being that close to their home and if they had to sell their house, they’d take a loss, which would not be good. “And I don’t want to sell our house. We moved here for a reason. It’s our family home. We don’t want to move. But we’re going to have to if [the tower] is put up,” she says.

MacDonald and Kerr questioned when the township first knew about the proposed tower’s location, and Jenny Snider, the CAO/clerk/deputy treasurer, answered that Eddie Whitmore, their Chief Building Official, heard from Rogers a week before the residents got the package from Rogers on June 23 informing them of the proposed site choice on Kuno Road.

“It was all a very quick process. In no way, shape or form did Eddie try to keep it a secret from council or anyone else. I will stick up for my staff and say they did their jobs and he did his job as he was supposed to do,” she says.

MacDonald asked council to issue a letter of non-concurrence and have the tower shifted to another safer site.

Pine explained to the crowd why this proposed tower was being erected. Part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, it’s an initiative to expand wireless cell and Internet service in eastern Ontario to achieve access to high-speed Internet and cell service in all regions of the province, including eastern Ontario, by 2025. The total cost of this project is $213 million with both levels of government putting in $71 million each, the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus putting in $10 million and the balance being covered by the private sector. Once the Cell Gap Project is finished, the area will have 99 per cent basic cell coverage, 95 per cent standard definition coverage (email, social media, web browsing), and expand high-definition video capacity (livestream video calls).

Pine explained that with this program, 312 towers were being upgraded and 260 new towers were being put up. In Hastings County, 20 were being upgraded, while 31 will be newly constructed. Four towers are scheduled to be erected in Carlow Mayo, including the Kuno Road tower. He outlined the Cell Gap Project’s benefits, including public safety, municipal services, upgrades to WIFI services and economic development throughout eastern Ontario.

Pine also went through the process of choosing a cell tower site, which he said typically takes 18 months to two years. It includes the engineers’ designs to close the gaps in cell coverage, choosing a specific location and signing a lease with the property owner, conducting a two-stage archaeological study, an environmental study, consulting with First Nations, working with municipalities regarding concurrence, and if the municipality does concur, notifying the province that the Land Use Authority (the township council) concurs with the process and move forward with the tower construction.

“It’s not a rushed process, it takes time and we want to be mindful of the time. That’s why public meetings are so important. We need to know what local communities are saying so I appreciate that opportunity to be here today,” he says.

Pine told attendees that ISED insists that Rogers and EORN work with local municipalities to reach a satisfactory conclusion, but that ISED and the federal government make the final determination on cell tower placement. However, they prefer it be handled at the local level. He also mentioned what ISED considers relevant concerns regarding cell tower placement (land use planning issues) and not relevant (health issues, property values, people’s opinion of Rogers).

Arising from a question from one of the residents, Pine said that if council did vote non-concurrence, they could and would move the tower, but they may not have enough time to relocate the site and there may end up being a gap in cell service if they cannot.

Belchamber said that Rogers acknowledged people’s concerns regarding the potential health issues with cell towers, but stressed that they were safe, according to the guidelines set out by Health Canada and Safety Code 6, and dismissed misinformation on the Internet for people’s concerns about cell tower safety. He also provided council with a package of materials with scientific studies and examples that he said proved that the technology was safe.

“The information provided is an attempt to put your health concerns to rest and these facilities are safe by a significant margin and health concerns are not to be part of your decision-making process regarding concurrence. That concurrence is from a land use and planning perspective only. Hastings County has done a thorough analysis of the land use of this tower location and as a result, we feel this tower is ideally sited to satisfy the requirements of the EORN Cell Gap Project and fill an enormous gap in service that will help your community,” he says.

Councillor Pam Stewart had a question on whether the tower could be moved, and Belchamber said that it could, but any other location would likely draw the ire of any nearby residents. He reiterated to council that decisions on concurrence must be made on land use planning criteria only and that other non-relevant concerns like health and property values should not enter into their decision.

Wallace responded to that, saying he didn’t see how health concerns could not be relevant.

“I moved up here to get away from all that. I just feel for the people. I know we need a tower but there has to be an alternate place that will work for everybody. I don’t accept the health concerns are not relevant, that just makes me more determined,” he says.

Aside from this public meeting, the public consultation on this proposed cell tower continues until July 23, one month from when the residents got the information package from Rogers. According to Snider, council will make their decision on concurrence or non-concurrence at their Aug. 8 meeting. The Bancroft Times will be at that meeting and keep you apprised of any new developments as they arise in the interim.

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times