Public homage at Coronation is voluntary, Lambeth Palace clarifies after backlash

Lambeth Palace has defended the decision to ask members of the public to pledge allegiance to the King following a backlash on social media.

In a significant break with tradition, the King has scrapped the act of hereditary peers kneeling to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

Instead, he has introduced a “Homage of the People” that will allow “a chorus of a million voices” to participate for the first time by joining the congregation at Westminster Abbey in declaring their allegiance to the King.

But the idea - which was intended to make the ceremony “less elitist” by widening participation to those who wanted to get involved - was branded “offensive” and “tone deaf” by critics.

Members of the public on social media likened the notion to “something out of 1984” and branded it a “clumsy” attempt to whip up excitement about the new monarch.

'Invitation rather than expectation'

A Lambeth Palace source said it was “very much an invitation rather than an expectation or request”.

They said it was considered a “very simple” way of allowing members of the public to participate should they wish.

“For those who do want to take part, some will want to say all the words of the homage; some might just want to say “God Save The King” at the end; others might just want to say it to be a moment of private reflection,” they said.

“We live in a wonderfully diverse society with many different perspectives and beliefs, and it’s quite right that people decide for themselves how they relate to this moment.

“Much like the National Anthem, it’s for people to join in if that feels right for them.

“For those who may wish to join in, we hope it’s a moment of joy and celebration – both in the Abbey, and in homes around the country and beyond.”

The innovation was previously hailed an “exciting new development” that will allow those watching on television or gathered in parks, at big screens and churches, the chance to affirm the new King.

Richard Osman, the writer and broadcaster, joked on Twitter: “Also you always have to say goodbye back to us when we say goodbye at the end of ‘Pointless’.”

Graham Smith, a spokesman for Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy, said: “In a democracy it is the head of state who should be swearing allegiance to the people, not the other way around.

“This kind of nonsense should have died with Elizabeth I, not outlived Elizabeth II.”

He added: “In swearing allegiance to Charles and his ‘heirs and successors’, people are being asked to swear allegiance to Prince Andrew too.

“This is clearly beyond the pale.”

Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, and Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, both told the BBC that they would make the pledge, while Adrian Ramsay, Green Party co-leader, suggested he would opt out.

Mr Harper told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “When His Majesty became King most Members of Parliament actually retook the oaths that we take to His Majesty and I am very happy to do that again.

“I think the Coronation is going to be a fantastic moment for the country, to bring the country together to unite around the Crown and I think a fantastic advertisement for our nation across the entire world with hundreds of dignitaries coming to the country.

“It is a big opportunity for Britain.”

Ms Mahmood added: “I think it is a lovely idea to involve the people and instead of a homage of the peers, as it used to be, it is now a homage of the people.

“Like all Members of Parliament I have already sworn my allegiance to the King.

“I am a practising Muslim, I did that on my holy book. I was very proud to do so and I will be joining in at the weekend as well.”

Mr Ramsay said: “I will watch it because I think it is a key time for the nation but I think that the idea of a pledge is possibly somewhat outdated.”

The liturgy for the May 6 ceremony was released by Lambeth Palace on Saturday night. It was produced “in close consultation” with the King and the Government and reflects the many changes to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

The two-hour ceremony will feature a series of new additions that reflect the King’s deep belief in promoting unity between different faiths and communities.