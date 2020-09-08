Public Health warns of COVID-19 exposure at Canada Games Centre in Halifax

Nova Scotia Public Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax.

The exposure applies to the fitness centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Drive on the following dates:

Aug. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a news release on Tuesday, Public Health said it is reaching out to anyone known to be a close contact of the person with COVID-19.

The release said the risk of exposure is low, however, those who were at the fitness centre at the above dates and times should self-monitor for symptoms.

Anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days from their last potential exposure.

