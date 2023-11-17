New public health tool provides short-term projections of illness

HURON-PERTH – A new report from Public Health Ontario shows that severe respiratory illness and hospitalization in children is expected to increase over the next couple of weeks.

According to a report from the Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Miriam Klassen, Public Health Ontario is now sharing a new regular surveillance report, the Integrated Respiratory Virus Risk Indicators for Ontario.

Klassen shared at the Nov. 10 HPPH board of health meeting that this report is intended to provide short-term projections of SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity and risk of related severe viral respiratory disease (hospitalizations related to the three viruses) in the pediatric population (under 18 years) and general adult population (18-64 years) in Ontario.

The report, dated Nov. 3, claims over the next two weeks SARS-CoV-2, and RSV activity is projected to increase, while Influenza activity is projected to remain stable.

According to the report, the risk of related severe respiratory virus illness for the most recent week of available data is very high in the pediatric population and high in the general adult population.

Over the next two weeks, the risk of severe illness among the pediatric population is projected to increase, while the risk among the general adult population is projected to remain stable.

Regarding local COVID-19 transmission in Huron-Perth, as of Oct. 28, there have been a total of 297 lab-confirmed cases; four deaths; and 25 hospitalizations.

According to recent statements from HPPH, there are five respiratory outbreaks in high-risk settings (all COVID-19), and one case of influenza in a child under five years old.

“The flu can be serious, and residents were encouraged to access the fall influenza immunization for those aged six months and older as the best way to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe illness due to flu,” Klassen wrote in her report.

HPPH is encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 XBB vaccine as well as the influenza vaccine (“flu shot”). Both are available to everyone aged six months and older at participating pharmacies and primary care offices as well as at health unit clinics.

Lastly, HPPH has distributed a total of 4,330 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) since July with most going to support community partners, such as libraries.

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner