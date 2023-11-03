Public Health reports 14 outbreaks of COVID in Sudbury

As the province announced its immunization program rollout over the weekend, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 14 COVID-19 outbreaks across the city this week.

The outbreaks are predominantly present in long-term care homes, with St Gabriella’s Villa, St. Joseph’s Villa Extendicare York, Extendicare Falconbridge and Pioneer Manor reporting outbreaks, sometimes in more than one unit. The COVID-19 outbreak on the fourth floor of Health Sciences North has been active since Oct. 10. In addition, an outbreak is being reported at the Lasalle Residence, a retirement home in the city.

Specifically, there are three separate outbreaks at Extendicare York, on the second, third and sixth floors. The fifth floor is being monitored closely as a suspect outbreak. The administration has closed the activity room along with the tuck shop in that facility. Only caregivers are allowed to visit on outbreak homes although they are being asked to postpone visits, if possible, to minimize the risk of transmission. PPE must be worn when visiting an isolated resident. As well, face shields and medical grade masks are required for staff, caregivers and general visitors to outbreak areas.

Starting Monday, Ontario residents who are six months and older were eligible to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season.

The Ontario government says flu shots and the most recent COVID-19 vaccine will be available at local pharmacies, public health units and primary health care providers across the province.

It says receiving both a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time is safe and convenient.

New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall, and they are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant. The province says those who are six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 dose if six months have passed since their last vaccine dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

In Greater Sudbury, 84 per cent of residents six months and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Further, 80.9 per cent of residents six months and older have received two doses.

