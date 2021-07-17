Public Health has enough supply to vaccinate every eligible Sudburian by August

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is encouraging area residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are in the home stretch with out local COVID-19 vaccination program. If you have not received your vaccine yet, it is not too late,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said in a weekly update.

“If you have family or friends who are considering getting their vaccine and have questions, encourage them to talk with their health care provider or public health staff at the clinics.”

The health unit said that it has enough supply to vaccinate every eligible individual in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts by the end of August.

“Variants of concern are still circulating in Ontario, and it is critical that we increase our collective protection as much as possible by the end of summer,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

“Our case count is as low as it has been since early September and that is truly something to be proud of. Keep up the good work.”

There are now active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

However, from July 8 to July 14, only one new case of the virus was reported, and six cases were resolved.

There were no COVID-related deaths reported and no new cases screened positive for a variant and concern. By the end of the week, there were no active outbreaks, and no local cases in hospital.

The new case reported from July 8 to 14 resides in Greater Sudbury and was travel related. Public Health identified six people who had high-risk close contact with the new case.

This compares to an average of two high-risk close contacts per case reported last week.

“Public Health follows up directly and regularly with every high-risk close contact to monitor them for symptoms, ensure they are self-isolating and make recommendations for testing according to provincial guidance,” the health unit said in a release.

Vaccination coverage rates are now being reported for the population of those aged 12 and over instead of those aged 18 and over.

Overall, 79 per cent of residents in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts have received their first dose and 60.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Restrictions are continuing to lift in the region as Sudbury and districts moved into step three of the province’s reopening plan on Friday.

“As things continue to open up, continue to be COVID-safe this summer and follow personal protective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant,” the health unit said.

