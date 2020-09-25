Public Health Board shares COVID-19 test lineup concerns

Kingston Frontenac Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health’s board is bringing their concerns about long lines at Kingston’s COVID-19 assessment centre to the province. The board devised to draft a letter to Public Health Ontario and Ontario Health during their meeting on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, focused on supporting the pursuit of faster testing methods.

For the past week, people lining up outside the Leon’s Centre, Kingston’s only testing site for the general public, have faced wait times of four hours or more. Some people have recounted waits as long as eight hours, as symptomatic patients and close contacts of known cases are moved to the front of the line.

Both City Councillors and Public Health officials at Wednesday’s meeting said they have received countless emails of concern about the lines.

“I’ve been getting a ton of emails saying that it’s hard to wait, especially if you’re elderly. It’s going to get colder, and there are children,” said City Councillor and Public Health Board member Jeff McLaren.

“When the weather turns sour, a lot of people will just avoid getting a test [if they have to wait outside],” suggested Board Chair Dennis Doyle.

“I saw one mother with two small children, maybe twins around three years old. She was in the line trying to entertain them, but I’d say she had hours to go in that line,” he added.

Deputy Mayor and Public Health Board member Jim Neill, who is also a retired teacher, said he has received several emails from parents and teachers alike. They’re concerned about the provincial screening requirements in schools, especially in light of the test lineups.

“At the first sign of a sniffle, students are sent home,” he said. Students require a negative COVID-19 test result to return to class, can stay home for 14 days, or seek an alternate, written diagnosis from their family doctor.

One month into the school year and the typical cold and flu season, the policy appears to be contributing to the volume of test-seekers, Neill suggested.

“I can’t remember ever getting through a fall as a teacher without getting the sniffles and a mild cough. Is there any way to speed up the testing so we don’t have a backlog with so many kids getting sent home?”

Dr. Kieran Moore, Medical Officer of Health for KFL&A Public Health, confirmed that the longer lines are also leading to slower test results. “There has been a significant surge,” he said. “As a result of the surge in demand for testing ,the turnaround time for testing is getting longer, as well.”

Doyle surmised that Public Health’s mandate to manage the pandemic relied on the efficacy of testing.

“We can’t really do our job until we get our tests back,” Doyle said. “If it takes eight hours to get the test in the first place, and then it takes two days to get the test back, we can’t do the contact tracing and the isolation work that is so important to stop the spread.”

“It’s important for Public Health to try to do something,” he added.

McLaren asked who was responsible for the long lines, and where a complaint from KFL&A Public Health’s board could be addressed.

“We could maybe pass a resolution of concern as a board,” Doyle suggested. “Who do we go to? Do we send a letter to Dr. Theresa Tam? Who do we lobby to try to make the testing easier and faster?”

Just an hour before the Board meeting, Dr. Moore released a video on KFL&A Public Health’s YouTube channel addressing responsibility for the assessment centre. In it, he explains that Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) and Lennox & Addington Community General Hospital operate the centres in the KFL&A Public Health area.

“They provide the staffing, and Public Health Ontario provides the lab equipment necessary to get the tests done. We in Public Health started doing the assessments. When it became formalized, we handed it back to KHSC and L&A Community General Hospital,” he says.

During the meeting however, Dr. Moore suggested that the Board’s message should be directed to the province, and not the local hospital.

“The concerns we are observing at a local level are happening across the province, and across North America in terms of trying to speed up the testing,” Dr. Moore said.

He commended regional staff for completing 1,400 tests per day, seven days per week under the increasing testing burden. “We’re doing well but we can still do better,” he said.

