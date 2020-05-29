Public Goods Just Released a KN95 Face Mask That Filters Out 95% of Harmful Particles

Photo credit: Public Goods

Between surgical masks, cloth masks, N95 masks, and KN95 masks, it can be tough to decipher which route to go with. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend that the general public N95 face masks, as they are reserved for health care workers. KN95, however, is a similar face mask from China. Public Goods, a company that sells healthy and sustainable items, has just released a certified KN95 respirator mask for the public.

The new adjustable face mask was designed to filter out 95% of harmful particles. They’re made of polypropylene and cotton, and feature a five-layer filter. The adult-sized white masks have soft straps and a nose clip, so you can have a tight seal to your nose.

“Whether at home or on the go, masks are part of our new normal for keeping ourselves and others safe during the pandemic,” the description says. “Our KN95 respirator masks are durable, comfortable, and provide excellent protection from airborne germs.”

You can place your order for the Public Goods KN95 Face Masks now, and you’ll get 10 masks for $44. To ensure that more people get what they need, there is a limit of one 10-mask order per purchase. Since these masks come in a pack of 10, it’s perfect for making sure that everyone in your family is never without one.

“While these masks are similar [to N95 masks] in quality, we decided not to sell N95 masks so that there are enough on the front line,” the description says.

In addition to the face masks, Public Goods has other essentials that have become even more important during the pandemic. There is hand soap and hand sanitizer, the latter of which contains 64% ethyl alcohol (the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] recommendation), as well as glycerin and aloe vera to moisturize hands.

