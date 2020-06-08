Public board wants your input on new Kingsville school

The public board is looking for residents' input for its new school in Kingsville.

Building design for the Greater Essex County District School Board's new K-12 school is underway.

The board wants ideas and suggestions on what specific facilities and programs should be included in the new school.

Late last year, the board received $2.7 million for a 10-hectare plot of land on Jasperson Drive.

Previously, a $44 million grant was approved for the overall project.

The school will host more than 1,700 students, combining Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School.

Students who graduate from Grade 8 at Harrow Public School will also attend the new building for their secondary education.

You can find a questionnaire on the public board's website: Kingsville K-12 Community Survey.

