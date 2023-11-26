Use of puberty blockers doubled since NHS clampdown

Sajid Javid committed an urgent review of puberty bloickers when he was health secrretary - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The number of children being put on puberty blockers has doubled since the NHS pledged to clamp down on the treatment, The Telegraph can disclose.

At least 100 children – some as young as 12 – have been put on the drugs to prevent puberty since July 2022, when health officials said the practice would be stopped outside of clinical trials after a damning review of children’s gender services.

One expert warned that children are being sent on an “irreversible” path.

Sajid Javid MP, the former health secretary, said the rise “risks more vulnerable children being harmed” and warned the NHS to be “extremely cautious”.

Dr Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health had warned that the drugs may permanently disrupt the brain maturation of adolescents, potentially rewiring neural circuits in a way which cannot be reversed.

Her landmark review called for the closure of the controversial Tavistock clinic, finding that it had operated an “affirmative, non-exploratory approach” in diagnosing children with gender dysphoria without proper diagnosis.

In July 2022, NHS England agreed with all her recommendations, including that hormone blockers should only be prescribed as part of clinical trials, “due to the significant uncertainties surrounding the use of hormone treatments”.

But in the 12 months to July 2023, the number of children beginning puberty blockers on the NHS rose to 83, which is double the average of the previous two years.

Freedom of Information (FoI) requests to Leeds General Infirmary and University College London Hospital, which receive referrals from the Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS), revealed at least a further 17 children started blockers between July and October this year, bringing the total to at least 100 since last summer.

This does not include patients given blockers privately or by a GP, while FoI exemption rules relating to small numbers potentially identifying individuals mean this is the most conservative estimate.

The Tavistock has referred dozens more for assessments by hormone specialists.

Puberty blockers prevent the surge in hormones during puberty that lead to physical and neurological developments.

Dr David Bell, a consultant psychiatrist and Tavistock whistleblower, said they caused “considerable damage”.

“It is not the case that the safety of puberty blockers is ‘unknown’. We know quite a lot. There are serious concerns about bone mineralisation and long-term cognitive effects,” he said, citing the potential for weak bones, compromised brain development and long-term heart disease risks.

“We know 98 per cent of children starting puberty blockers go on to take opposite-sex hormones, and a very significant proportion of those go on to have surgery,” he added. “They are being started on a pathway which is highly likely to be irreversible. Once you start them on that path, it creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

He said the affirmative approach means “autism, depression, family trauma or sexuality” are not considered, which is “very harmful and completely against the Cass recommendations”.

Mr Javid, who gave the Cass Review extra legal powers when he was health secretary and was committed to an urgent review of puberty blockers until his resignation, said he had been “determined to protect vulnerable children from an overly affirmative approach”.

“This increase risks more vulnerable children being harmed,” he said. “Given the impact is permanent and life changing, the NHS should be extremely cautious – as recommended by the Cass Review.”

Campaigners have criticised the NHS for “putting vulnerable children at risk”.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, director of Transgender Trend, an organisation calling for evidence-based healthcare, said: “How many more children will be given blockers before they stop?

“I don’t understand how the NHS can sit back and let this continue when they know the harms that were described in Dr Cass’ interim report.”

It comes as the Government plans to launch guidance for schools on gender identity within weeks.

The guidance has been beset by delays, and was one of four key policies that former home secretary Suella Braverman said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had “manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on”.

In its latest draft, the guidance makes clear that sports teams, changing rooms and toilets must be single-sex, and will require schools to inform parents if their child is adopting the name, pronoun or uniform of the opposite sex.

Clinical trials only

Under NHS plans, children will only be put on hormone blockers as part of a clinical trial yet to be set up, but it will only apply to those not already on the drugs.

In consultation documents, the NHS estimated that 378 children were on blockers as of July 2022 – before this latest data was revealed.

A memo seen by The Telegraph from one of the new providers said it was “some way out from agreeing how we will conduct research”.

Officials ordered the closure of Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service last July, saying it would be replaced by regional hubs in spring 2023, but this was pushed back to autumn, and then again recently until spring 2024.

Around 8,000 people are waiting for a first appointment and will be transferred to a new provider, with London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital and Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the first two to be confirmed.

As many as 2,000 teens aged 16 and 17 have been told they will be sent straight to an adult clinic as delays and backlogs mean they won’t be seen by a children’s service before they turn 18.

An NHS spokesman said: “In line with recommendations from the Independent Cass Review, the NHS launched a consultation on proposals to stop the routine use of puberty suppressing hormones because of a lack of evidence for their use and is now analysing the thousands of responses.”