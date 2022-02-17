Pub patrons play pinball

THUNDER BAY — Steve Vares and Andrew Young have transformed the historical Coo house into the Tilted Turret Pinball Pub.

The co-owners will open their doors in Thunder Bay this week for enthusiasts to get their game on.

Vares, who owns a pinball machine collection, has been outfitting local businesses with pinball machines and discovered that the 1970’s gaming trend is doing well.

“We’ve seen the popularity increase in pinball all over the world,” Vares said.

“It’s huge in Canada and the U.S. with pinball bars and pubs opening in every city except for ours. My business partner and I travelled to Chicago, Madison, Wis, Minneapolis and southern Ontario to go to the different pinball bars, and we just thought it would be really great to have one here. And I’m the only one with a collection really that would be willing to do it.”

Vares said when the Coo House building came up for sale, it just seemed like a perfect fit. Located at the corner of Miles and Archibald streets, the solid brick house features several quarter-wheel windows and a jutting turret on its northeast corner.

In 1981, Coo House was designated as a heritage site under the Ontario Heritage Act, which protects it from exterior alterations.

It was built in 1898 and served as a family dwelling for years. In 1983, the home was purchased by Linda Dziver and Richard Shutte who operated their Christmas store called Coo’s Fine Gifts.

It was renovated in 2010 and became Excuria Restaurant.

After purchasing it in December, 2021, Vares and Young set out to model the business similar to the pinball bars they found in the larger cities, but on a smaller scale because of the size of the building.

Patrons will see a menu of food with many of the pop classics that include a burger, fresh cut fries, nachos and their signature panzerotti.

The bar will feature a cocktail menu with many selections and local beers on tap with a variety of pinball fun. As capacity measures lift, the pub will be able to host 70 people.

Vares is relieved with the timing of the provincial government lifting vaccine mandates on March 1.

“It’s great to hear that things are starting to return to normal and we’ll be able to invite even more patrons in,” Vares said. “It also removes the stress of having to scan QR codes for every guest. It’s one less thing to be worried about. I know that the restrictions were in place for a good reason, but we’re also very happy to see them go.”

Vares added that masks are still required anytime you’re not in your seat and if you are playing on the pinball machines. Masks are not required if you are seated and dining.

He said he has been receiving many calls and messages as to when they will be opening and is confident that with lifted capacity limits, they will be able to host guests by the end of the week.

