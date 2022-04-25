Pub opening hours extended to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

·2 min read

Opening hours for pubs and bars will be extended across England and Wales over the four-day bank holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The extension will cover Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June, with hours lengthened from 11pm to 1am.

Parliament is set to pass an order today to approve the longer licensing hours, providing the opportunity for people to continue their celebrations of the historic milestone.

The Queen, who turned 96 last week, celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 2022, becoming the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

This jubilee is her first without her husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh, who died 10 months ago.

National celebrations marking the Queen's record-breaking service on the throne will be staged over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003, the home secretary can make an order relaxing licensing hours to mark occasions of "exceptional national significance".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "For 70 years Her Majesty The Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.

"The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.


"Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty's incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years."

Following a public consultation, the government agreed with the majority of respondents that the order should not extend to premises which sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, such as off-licences and supermarkets.

The consultation also received support from the National Police Chiefs' Council and National Association of Licensing and Enforcement Officers.

Earlier this year, the Queen used her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation to unexpectedly express her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall would become known as Queen Camilla when the Prince of Wales becomes king.

Prince Charles has said he is "deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish" for his "darling" wife to be known as Queen Camilla.

A new 50p coin was also released to mark Her Majesty's 70 years of service to the nation, and last week, the monarch was immortalised in doll form as toy brand Mattel unveiled a special edition jubilee Barbie.

