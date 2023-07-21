A pub is no place for children – which is why this one’s so great

Christopher Howse samples the welcome at the Swan Inn in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire - Andrew Fox for The Telegraph

“No photographs inside, please,’ announced the landlord of the Swan Inn. So that was another pub rule – and it was pub rules that I’d come to talk to him about.

As I walked up to the newly painted facade of the Swan, on the outskirts of the quiet village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, two teenagers were messing about on bicycles. “Only well-behaved children,” called one boy to the other. Word had clearly got round.

After four years of closure, the pub had put some ground rules on Facebook for its re-opening, and one of them was: “Well-behaved children are welcome in the restaurant rooms for meals and outside in our beer garden until 8pm.”

This seemed to put some backs up. “What do you do with children that aren’t ‘well-behaved’?” asked one Facebook user. Another called the rules “bizarrely draconian”.

Among the prohibitions are: no mobile devices inside, no swearing and no dirty workwear. Like children, dogs are welcome in the beer garden.

On the front door, a handwritten notice said: “Cash only.” Was this another strict rule, I wondered as I made my way into the old-fashioned bar that looks out over grassy land falling away at the back. “We’re just getting the internet and things set up,” the landlord James Brown assured me.

It was pretty quiet at Monday lunchtime five days into the new management. The restaurant hadn’t got going either and the Swan hadn’t started taking bookings for B&B. In fact the manager was a bit surprised to see me. I’d rung but the number wasn’t working yet. But I got a cheery enough welcome when I bought a drink with coin of the realm.

The Swan, whose rules are suspiciously similar to those that George Orwell drew up for his ideal pub, which he called the Moon under Water - Alamy

A big no-no for him was commenting on the rules. So we talked of other things. Brown, a round-headed man, middle height and middle-aged, is new as a publican, but keen and optimistic. “It’s not that complicated running a pub,” he assured me. “They are very nice people round here, and it’s been a pleasant atmosphere in the few days since we opened.”

I was just going to tell him the story of Babyface Scarlatti and the mobile phone when he had to go and apply his tattooed arm to pulling a couple of pints of mild (Sam Smith, £2.20 a pint).

Anyway, Babyface Scarlatti, a minor gangster, had used a mobile phone one afternoon in the Colony Room Club in Soho, which I once frequented, and the proprietor, Ian Board, who had many faults but was no coward, threw it across the room. I was in the public gallery for his trial for criminal damage.

It was surprisingly high-octane for a magistrates’ court. It was put to Babyface (not his real name) that he was aggressive when the police arrived – “No.”

Did you shout:“You’ll regret this you old queen”? – “No.”

I suggest that it is totally untrue that Mr Board threw the mobile phone against the wall. – “I didn’t know he didn’t like these phones.”

So it went on, full of feeling, till at last the magistrate ruled the charges against Board dismissed. He’s dead now. Babyface is also dead, and the Colony has closed forever. But I still think it’s a good rule not to allow mobiles in a club or a pub where regulars converse.

“We’d like to create a calm and relaxing environment for everyone to enjoy,” the Swan’s Facebook notice declares. “We don’t have background music here,” Brown assured me. I sat back and enjoyed my drink.

I had twigged by now that the rules at the Swan were suspiciously similar to those that George Orwell drew up for his ideal pub, which he called the Moon under Water in a newspaper article in 1946. “In the Moon Under Water,” he wrote, “it is always quiet enough to talk. The house possesses neither a radio nor a piano.”

A radio or piano are the least of our troubles in London pubs, or even restaurants, where piped music is so loud that people can’t talk and are reduced instead to scrolling up and down their mobiles in hellish isolation in the crowded room.

If you play Moon under Water Bingo, the Swan scores highly on the 10 or more qualities that Orwell demands. Some of his stipulations were eccentric even then. He preferred beer to be served in strawberry-pink china mugs, and I’ve never seen one of those in a pub.

The Swan doesn’t allow background music, so pubgoers can actually have a conversation and make themselves heard - Alamy

Orwell liked more than one bar, and here at the Swan I could see that the regular with the pints of mild had retreated to a room off the passageway to sit quietly with his companion. Orwell could never have predicted that smoking would no longer be allowed in pubs (driving smokers to drink at home on cheap supermarket booze and lose the contacts that always used to find someone to do a bit of gardening, someone to clean one morning a week).

Orwell hoped in winter to see “a good fire burning”, and I think if I go back to the Swan in autumn, I’ll find one. He wanted a restaurant upstairs where “six days a week, you can get a good, solid lunch – for example, a cut off the joint, two vegetables and boiled jam roll – for about three shillings”.

“Many as are the virtues of the Moon Under Water,” Orwell declared, “I think that the garden is its best feature, because it allows whole families to go there.” Brown agreed about the value of the pub garden. It doesn’t look much at the moment: grass cut with a rotary mower and some tables and benches on a paved area.

To me it is surprising that people expect to take children into a pub. When I was a child it was generally against the law. As a grown-up drinker, it has always seemed to me that the glory of the English landlord is that he or she can refuse service to anyone, and doesn’t have to give a reason. One can see the sense in that. There’s no argument; out you go because they say so.

I haven’t seen Brown in action when he might have to tell someone it’s time to go home. He used to be in the building trade, and he’s no wimp. More than that, he has an independent disposition. He sold his house in Margate to make a go of it in Cheshire and now lives next to the pub.

Outside I ran into a passer-by who preferred to remain anonymous and said he thought the rules “mental”. He blamed them on someone he called Mr Humphries. He meant Humphrey Smith, 78, who controls the family brewery Samuel Smith, established in the 19th century at the Old Brewery built in 1758 in the famous brewing town of Tadcaster in the North Riding.

Smith is credited with visiting his 200 pubs unannounced and ensuring rules are being kept. The Fox and Goose, Droitwich, was closed in 2019 (it has since reopened) and local people said it was because he overheard swearing. At least this campaign of making pubs more like the Moon Under Water gives an entirely different meaning to the adjective Orwellian.

Five other strict pubs

The Nags Head, Knightsbridge

53 Kinnerton Street, London, SW1X 8ED

020 7235 1135

The Nags Head – a trip to the past - Alamy

Tucked away down a side street just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Sloane Street, this attractive, homely pub is a lovely place to escape for a few pints. The seats are stools, the tables are low and best of all there are no children or mobile phones allowed.

With hardly a square inch of wood-panelled wall or ceiling not adorned with trinkets, hats and picture frames, visiting the Nag’s Head is like going back to ages past – in the best way.

The Fox & Goose, Droitwich

Farmers Way, Droitwich, Worcestershire, WR9 9EQ

01905 774043

No swearing, no mobile phones, no children – unless they need to pop in to use the loo. The Fox & Goose in Droitwich, six miles north of Worcester, is a Samuel Smith pub which takes even that chain’s notoriously strict rules for punters to another level. Dubbed ‘ultra-traditional’ and ‘Britain’s strictest pub’ by the local press, a quiet pint is almost guaranteed here.

The Bridge Inn, Peebles

72 Port Brae, Peebles, Scottish Borders, EH45 8AW

01721 720589

www.thebridgeinnpeebles.co.uk

The Bridge Inn: an ‘adult playground’ - Alamy

Dogs are welcome but children are not at this CAMRA award-winning pub known by locals as ‘the Trust’. In 2017, its assistant manager told the BBC the no-kids rule caused no issues locally and appeals to a certain type of pub goer looking for “an adult playground”. With a log burner inside and a beer garden overlooking the Tweed, it is a fine place to enjoy a real ale all year round.

Kings Arms, York

3 Kings Staith, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 9SN

01904 659435

Kings Arms - where children are allowed but only under strict circumstances - Alamy

Built in the early 17th century, this historic pub overlooks the River Ouse and is the only medieval building on its street that survived Victorian slum clearances. Children are only allowed outside on wooden picnic benches, which can be enjoyable in the warmer months but baltic, to use the local term, in winter. Those allowed inside should look out for the chart showing the high water marks of more than 20 floods that have deluged the pub since the 1930s.

The Bute Arms, Aberdare

28 Victoria Square, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, CF44 7LB

01685 877928

thebutearmsaberdare.co.uk

This adult-only establishment in the Rhondda Valley offers a solid menu of pub classics at reasonable prices. It’s just south of the Brecon Beacons and in the shadow of St Elvan’s Church, and provides a haven for a quiet pint with no children to worry about in a newly refurbished, comfortable setting.

