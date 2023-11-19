Pub lets young table tennis players use facilities

The pub has allowed the club to use its tables

A Jersey pub has let young table tennis players use its facilities after Storm Ciarán destroyed their club house.

JBs in St Helier made the offer to Jersey Table Tennis Association so its junior members have somewhere to play.

They have been using the tables at the pub for practice on Tuesday evenings.

The association's president Eleni Middleton said: "The children took the damage to the clubhouse harder than I thought and a lot of them were upset and cried.

"They've then come to JBs and seen their friends again which has been amazing and I've seen how resilient these children can be."

The junior players play friendly matches on the tables in the pub to keep up their practice sessions and to socialise.

The clubhouse in St Clement was badly damaged in the storm earlier this month.

Ms Middleton said: "It's been really good and it's typical of Jersey to come together and help each other."

Esther Lewis, 13, said "it's just fun to play and it's great to keep morale up after we've not had somewhere to train".

Freya Allaway, 15, said the generosity of the pub had been helpful "for socialising and keeping up with our friendships."

Parents have also been thanking the pub for opening its doors to the youngsters.

Judy Cornthwaite's son is 14 and plays for the club. She said: "It's a case of getting the junior members together who would see each other regularly and bridging that gap of not having any proper training.

"It's giving them a place to be together, practice, have fun and keep morale up which is the most important thing."

