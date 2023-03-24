Pub group J D Wetherspoon returns to half-year profit on strong demand

Wetherspoon's logos are seen at the entrance to a pub in central London

(Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon Plc returned to a half-year profit, as customers flocked at its pubs despite a cost of living crisis.

"The company is cautiously optimistic about further progress in the current financial year and in the years ahead," Chairman Tim Martin said in a statement on Friday.

Pubs and restaurants continue to face high costs and customers limit their spending on discretionary items amid a cost of living crisis, the hospitality sector remains cautious on its 2023 outlook.

The company reported a profit of 4.6 million pounds ($5.7 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 21.3 million pounds in a year ago.

($1 = 0.8149 pounds)

