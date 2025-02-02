Pub free pint offer backfires after Forest's 7-0 win

Plenty of free drinks were handed out after Nottingham Forest went goal crazy [Gedling Inn]

A pub scored an own goal with a promotion offering a free pint every time Nottingham Forest scored - only for the Reds to win 7-0.

The Gedling Inn, in Nottinghamshire, came up with the promotion to spread the word after it started to televise local Premier League games at the venue.

But the incentive backfired after Forest scored seven without reply against Brighton on Saturday - and almost 300 free beers were handed over the bar.

Landlady Beccy Webster said: "When the final whistle went, I just said 'phew!'"

The Main Street venue had only decided on the offer on the day of the game.

Landlady Beccy Webster said it was a great atmosphere despite the offer backfiring [Supplied]

Miss Webster, who has run the pub for six years, said they had only just started televising the game when they decided on "a crazy offer".

"Never in my wildest dreams did we imagine they'd score seven goals.

"I was upstairs feeding my baby when I heard the first goal go in, then the second quickly afterwards, and I had just come downstairs when the third went in - I thought 'here we go'."

Drinks all round after Forest's win over Brighton [Gedling Inn]

But despite handing out so many free drinks, Miss Webster said it was still "a good day".

She said: "People were singing, and people were respectful with the offer - lots of people were still buying drinks, people stayed for food, and lots of people have been asking if we'll be having any more offers on!

"It's just nice to get behind the team - it's good for the whole city, they're putting us on the map."

